Business News | TheTourist360 Successfully Completes 3rd Maldives Group Trip with 40 Guests

VMPL

Male [Maldives], May 5: TheTourist360, a fast-growing travel brand, has successfully completed its 3rd batch group trip to the Maldives, hosting 40 participants in a well-curated 3 Nights / 4 Days luxury experience. The trip was made even more special with the presence of popular Indian actress Anitha Sampath, who continues to collaborate with the company in promoting premium yet affordable travel experiences.

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Premium Experience at Affordable Pricing

The group stayed at ICOM Marina Seaview, a 3-star semi-luxury beachfront property, enjoying deluxe double rooms with balconies and stunning sea views. The entire package was offered at an attractive price of ₹32,999 per person (excluding flights), making it one of the most competitive Maldives group travel offerings in the market.

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Trip Highlights

The itinerary was thoughtfully designed to provide a mix of adventure, relaxation, and unique marine experiences:

Day 1 : Airport pickup and seamless transfer via speedboat to the hotel

Day 2 : Full-day excursion to Shark Bay including

Swimming with nurse sharks and stingrays

Dolphin spotting and optional swimming

Sandbank lunch experience

Underwater photography and videography

Stingray feeding at Fulidhoo

Snorkeling with full gear and guided support

Complimentary drop to a floating bar (drinks payable)

Day 3 : Sunset night fishing followed by a BBQ dinner

Day 4 : Departure transfer to the airport

All excursions included two-way boat transfers, snorkeling equipment, life vests, refreshments, and guided experiences, ensuring both safety and comfort.

Inclusive & Safe Experiences for All Age Groups

TheTourist360 ensured that this group trip was designed to cater to travelers of all age groups, including senior citizens above 50 years. Special attention was given to safety, comfort, and guided assistance, enabling even senior participants to confidently take part in adventure activities.

From swimming with nurse sharks and stingrays to enjoying parasailing and various water sports, all experiences were conducted under expert supervision with proper safety equipment, including life vests and trained guides.

This approach reflects TheTourist360's commitment to making adventure tourism accessible, safe, and enjoyable for every traveler, regardless of age or prior experience.

International Participation and Cultural Connection

The trip saw participation not only from travelers across India but also guests from Malaysia, with strong representation from Tamil communities. This highlights the growing appeal of curated group travel experiences among international travelers.

Founder's Statement

Founder of TheTourist360 Kalaiarasan Loganathan Know as ( Kalai Maldives) expressed his gratitude:

"This marks our third successful group trip to the Maldives, and we are proud to deliver premium experiences at affordable prices. We sincerely thank Anitha Sampath for her continued support and collaboration. Our goal is to strengthen tourism ties between Maldives and India while creating memorable travel experiences for our guests."

Looking Ahead

With increasing demand and strong customer satisfaction, TheTourist360 aims to expand its group travel offerings, bringing more curated international experiences to travelers seeking value, comfort, and unforgettable memories.

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