Beyonce Returns to Met Gala After a Decade With Daughter Blue Ivy; Queen Bey Stuns in Diamond Skeleton Look (Watch Videos)

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Beyonce made a triumphant return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night, ending a decade-long absence from fashion’s biggest stage. Serving as a co-chair for the 2026 Met Gala, the global superstar arrived as one of the final guests of the evening, turning the red carpet into a family affair alongside her husband, Jay-Z, and their 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Manish Malhotra at Met Gala 2026: Designer Honours Mumbai Artisans With Hand-Signed Couture Cape Look (View Post).

The appearance marked Beyoncé’s first time at the event since 2016. This year’s theme, "Costume Art," invited guests to explore the relationship between the human form and fashion, a concept the singer interpreted with a striking, avant-garde ensemble that quickly became the night’s most discussed look.

A Decade in the Making: The Return of Queen Bey to Met Gala

Beyoncé’s arrival was the culmination of weeks of speculation. Her last Met Gala appearance was ten years ago, when she wore a pearl-embellished latex Givenchy gown for the Manus x Machina theme.

Stepping onto the "white carpet" for 2026, she chose a custom Olivier Rousteing creation that served as a literal interpretation of the body. The "Diamond Skeleton" look featured a sheer, skin-toned mesh base layered with intricate crystal embroidery mapped to the human anatomy. The shimmering "bones" traced her spine, ribs, and hips, extending all the way to her fingertips.

The look was completed with a massive, ombrer feathered train that transitioned from blush pink to deep grey, and a celestial diamond headpiece resting atop her honey-blonde waves.

Blue Ivy’s High-Fashion Debut at Met Gala 2026

While Beyoncé’s return was a milestone, the evening also served as a major coming-out party for Blue Ivy Carter, who made her official Met Gala debut at age 14.

Beyonce Hits Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet With Daughter Blue Ivy - Watch Video

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Complementing her mother’s metallic edge, Blue Ivy wore a sculptural white gown featuring a high-collared jacket and a voluminous "balloon" skirt. She accessorised the look with diamond-encrusted heels and a simple diamond necklace, mirroring the family’s high-wattage theme.

During a brief exchange on the Vogue livestream, Beyoncé expressed her pride in sharing the moment with her daughter, calling the experience "surreal" and "incredible."

A Family Presence on the Carpet

Jay-Z joined his wife and daughter, maintaining a classic yet coordinated aesthetic. The mogul wore a sharp black tuxedo accented with a diamond-studded tie, standing back to let his wife and daughter take centre stage before the trio posed together for photographers.

Beyonce, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy's Family Moment at Met Gala 2026 - Watch Video

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The family’s arrival signalled a rare public outing for the trio and reinforced Beyoncé’s role as a central figure in this year's exhibition. Heidi Klum at Met Gala 2026: Model Transforms Into Living Marble Statue in Custom Mike Marino Art Piece (View Post).

The 2026 Met Gala drew a high-profile crowd of global icons, with Beyoncé’s fellow co-chairs leading a night defined by "Costume Art." Stars like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Zendaya navigated the museum’s famous steps in avant-garde designs that blurred the lines between fashion and sculpture. The event served as a major cultural intersection, bringing together leaders from film, music, and sports to celebrate the opening of the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).