New Delhi [India], March 6: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM announced Season 3 of "Sounds of Punjab" with the legendary singer Gurdas Maan. Under the Red Live banner of Red FM, the music concert promises to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Punjab. The event is scheduled to take place on 23rd March 2024 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

Tickets available at - insider.in/sounds-of-punjab-2024/event

The singing icon of Punjab, Gurdas Maan with his cult following will take over Red FM's Sounds of Punjab for the third time in the capital city. The maestro of music will pay homage to the very essence of Punjab, his homeland in a boundless stream of gusto. The attendees can look forward to a range of Punjabi cultural elements, including desi food, Bhangra, and Giddha performances, Gatka displays, and much more. The event aims to immerse guests in the magic of Punjab, offering an authentic experience that celebrates the region's rich heritage and traditions.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, "Busy belting out one IP after another, the one underlined message in all of them is our focus on being inclusive. With Red FM's heart set on curating experience-oriented festivals, we are extremely excited to bring back one of our most celebrated IPs, Sounds of Punjab. Responding to the tremendous love and demand for Gurdas Maan, we have extended our third season with his legendary presence. This year, we were keen for our audience to be reminiscent of the old-school Punjab, hence we look forward to indulging them in a pind-inspired setup, along with food, and folk dances. Moreover, to further integrate the community, the winner of the Bhangra Premier League will present a special Bhangra performance. As always, we hope for our audience's continued love and support."

Red FM stands out as not only India's largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression' Red FM boasts over 567 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

