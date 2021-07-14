Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI/ The Picture N Kraft): Lockdowns, restrictions, weekend curfews, call them what you may, the reality that Covid-19 induced disruptions are likely to be part of our lives for a long time is slowly setting in and has forced everyone to adapt to the New Normal.

With social distancing, unwinding is now confined to indoors with Virtual Party with Friends or weekend of binge-watching, Thirsty Crow will ensure that you don't run out of Stock with their Online Food & Drinks Delivery Platform with LIVE Tracking across Mumbai and Pune. The App is available on iOS and Android.

Brainchild of Kabir Dutt, CEO, who runs an International App Development Company and had earlier successfully launched and sold his taxi hailing startup, "Sharing Taxi" in 2017-18 and Ajay Arora and Lovel Arora who under their banner, COLOSSUS not only created Music Videos, Film Songs and AD Films Worldwide but also etched their names in the league of Legendary Directors researched the market during the lockdown and saw the need gap.

Kabir says, "Alcohol consumption in India reached 6.5 billion liters in 2020. The steady increase in consumption can be attributed to rising levels of disposable income and a growing urban population among others. The In-Home Drinking saw rise from 73% to 88% with casual get-togethers becoming more popular during pandemic and the office goers aren't waiting for the weekend to pour themselves a drink with majority also upgrading to higher-priced drinks.

Currently there are major concerns over the long queues outside the liquor shops. Thirsty Crow provides information about the Alcohol Stocks that the Local Licensed Wine Shops Stocks, approved by the State Excise Department. This SAVES a Significant Amount of Time for the Customer who wants to Order and take Informed Decision."

Ajay adds, "Thirsty Crow ensures only 25+ years Age Group Users are shown the Alcohol Information on the App by doing Aadhaar based KYC Verification including Face Recognition. Thirsty Crow is the Only Alcohol Delivery App in the Market today which does Digital Customer KYC and follows the State Excise Law which is SAFER than Over the Counter Sales where today even a 16-year-old can also go and buy Alcohol. The Customer pays the money directly to the Licensed Wine Shop Delivery Boy at the Time of Delivery ensuring it's not into Selling and Delivering any Alcoholic Products. Mr. Sanjay Dutt has been My Guide and Philosopher for 30+ years and when I was thinking about the Brand Ambassador for Thirsty Crow, I couldn't think of anyone except Mr. Dutt who will feature in Thirsty Crow's upcoming campaigns - both offline and online for the brand."

To compliment Alcohol, Thirsty Crow has launched Online Food Delivery in Mumbai with Mouthwatering Menus and Offers from 1500+ Restaurants and is launching in Pune shortly.

Lovel says, "The India online food delivery market reached a value of US$ 4.35 Billion in 2020. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% during 2021-2026. The market is currently witnessing growth on account of the increasing access to high-speed internet facilities and the boosting sales of smartphones. This, in confluence with the growing working population and inflating income levels, is propelling the online food delivery market growth in India. Moreover, the rising trend of the on-the-go food items and quick home delivery models that offer convenience, ready-to-eat (RTE) and cheaper food delivery options are escalating the demand for online food delivery services in the country.

Thirsty Crow plans to launch the Food & Drinks Delivery Service in Rest of Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Telangana, etc. in the coming months.

