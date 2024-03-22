VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 22: Thomson Computing (METAVISIO), a prominent French brand renowned for its cutting-edge laptops and tablets, has been making significant strides in the Indian market since November 2023. With a robust presence across retail, government sectors, and expanding footprints in e-commerce, Thomson Computing aims to redefine the technology landscape in India.

Also Read | AAP Protest Over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest: DMRC Shuts Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station.

Recently, Thomson Computing participated in the prestigious FRENCH ART & CULTURE event held in Delhi which was inaugurated by his Highness the Ambassador of France, Thierry Mathou, and was also accompanied by the Honorable Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Diya Kumari. The Event emphasizes on the brand's dedication to innovation and excellence. At the event, Thomson unveiled a range of highly innovative products, including the Transparent All-in-One (AIO), Gaming Laptop, Gaming Handheld Console, and the award-winning Lightweight Zettabook Laptop weighing just 900 grams.

The event attracted a diverse audience, including people, system integrators, channel partners, and manufacturers from various fields, all impressed by Thomson Computing's innovation and product quality. Thomson's presence at the French art exhibition and conference signifies a significant milestone for the brand as it expands its footprint beyond national borders. With a focus on delivering high-quality products and fostering meaningful connections with consumers worldwide, Thomson is poised to make a lasting impact in the global tech landscape.

Also Read | Who Dropped the Most Catches in IPL? Who Owns RCB IPL Team? Trending IPL Questions on Google and Their Answers To Know About.

Thomson Computing's CEO, Stephan Francais, expressed enthusiasm about the brand's journey in India and reaffirmed their commitment to the Indian market.

Moreover, Pierre Krasnovsky, Global General Manager at Thomson Computing, stated, "We are thrilled to witness the overwhelming response to our products at the FRENCH ART & CULTURE event. Our aim is to revolutionize the Indian market with innovative solutions and to bring useful and affordable products to any Indian student, to become successful in life and participate in the AATMANIRBHAR BHARAT movement.

Avinash Singh, Country Manager, India at Thomson, expressed excitement about the brand's participation, stating, "We are thrilled to be a part of this esteemed art exhibition and conference in France. Thomson has always been at the forefront of innovation, and this opportunity allows us to showcase our latest offerings to a global audience."

Thomson Computing reaffirms its long-term commitment to the Indian market, promising to continue delivering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled customer experiences. As the brand expands its presence across various sectors, consumers can expect nothing short of excellence from Thomson Computing.

In addition to its commitment to innovation, Thomson Computing places great importance on corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The company actively engages in initiatives aimed at promoting digital literacy, empowering underprivileged communities through technology, and reducing its environmental footprint. Through strategic partnerships and community engagement programs, Thomson Computing is dedicated to making a positive impact on society while advancing its business objectives.

Looking ahead, Thomson Computing envisions a future where technology serves as a catalyst for positive change, enriching lives and driving sustainable development. By staying true to its core values of innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Thomson is poised to continue its upward trajectory in the Indian market and beyond.

In conclusion, Thomson Computing's journey in India exemplifies a fusion of innovation, dedication, and a steadfast commitment to excellence. With its pioneering products, unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, and emphasis on corporate social responsibility, Thomson Computing is set to leave an indelible mark on the Indian tech landscape.

For more information about Thomson Computing and its latest offerings, please visit www.mythomson.com/in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)