The Indian Premier League is one of the most popular sports leagues. The battle for the seventeenth season of the IPL will begin today in Chennai. The clash will get underway after a star-studded opening ceremony. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first match of IPL 2024 at their home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This will be CSK's ninth occasion, opening an IPL season. IPL fans are already preparing for the upcoming IPL season. From booking tickets to selecting their favourite team and players, they are eagerly waiting for the tournament to begin. Many IPL fans are still searching for answers to some of the most popular questions about the TATA IPL. As per Google Trends, there are some interesting questions related to the Indian Premier League. Well, let us get you answers to these questions! IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17.

1. "Who Dropped the Most Catches in IPL?"

There is no official record available for this most trending IPL question.

2. "How Many Trophies RCB Won in IPL?"

RCB has finished as runners-up three times between 2009 and 2016, but they have never won the IPL trophy.

3. "Who Owns RCB IPL Team?"

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is owned by United Spirits Limited, which is the largest Indian alcoholic beverage company. Initially, Vijay Mallya purchased the team for USD 111.6 million in 2008. However, Mallya defaulted on loans in 2016 and is no longer the RCB owner. In the wake of financial scandals involving Mallya, United Spirits became the chairman of the Royal Challengers.

4. "How Many IPL Trophy Won by CSK?"

Chennai Super Kings have won five IPL titles: 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2022.

5. Who is The Father of IPL?

Many fans often credit their favourite cricketers for the success of IPL. However, it's important to note that the founder, first chairman, and League Commissioner of IPL was Lalit Modi. Lalit Modi was a former cricket administrator. IPL 2024: ‘Last Year Itself, Mahi Bhai Hinted Me About Captaincy…’, Says Ruturaj Gaikwad After Becoming CSK Skipper.

IPL is about to begin, and we are all excited for this wonderful tournament. More records are yet to come.

