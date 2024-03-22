New Delhi, March 22: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced closure of Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station in view of AAP's protest on Friday, officials said. The road is where the prime minister's residence is. The transporter shut down the station following the directions of police. AAP Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest: Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained As Aam Aadmi Party Workers Hit Streets Against Delhi CM’s Arrest by ED (Watch Videos)

Earlier in the day, DMRC announced closure of ITO Metro Station from 8 am to 6 pm. "On advice of Delhi Police, Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station will also remain closed in addition to ITO Metro station till further notice," the DMRC posted on X.