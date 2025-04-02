New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The highly anticipated second edition of 'Startup Mahakumbh' is set to take place at Bharat Mandapam from April 3-5.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will grace the inaugural ceremony of the event, which aims to contribute further to India's economic growth and showcase the country's unfolding story to the world.

MoS Commerce Jitin Prasada will deliver a special address during the inaugural event.

The event's unmatched scale and diversity of participants will provide an invaluable platform for entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders to come together, share ideas, and create lasting connections.

With a strong focus on fostering innovation and collaboration, Startup Mahakumbh will lay the foundation for the next wave of entrepreneurial success.

During this year's edition, Tribal entrepreneurs are also set to take the stage with participation from 45+ startups, including those incubated at IIM Calcutta, IIM Kashipur, and IIT Bhilai.

Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, said, "With representation from multiple districts of India and 50 countries, the event will be a great opportunity to connect and collaborate. While at one end we will have a flying taxi made in India at display, at the other we have countries like Korea setting up a pavilion of 11 startups and Nepal putting up the largest pavilion with one of its startups showcasing a 2-stage rocket powered by sustainable hybrid propulsion rocket engines. I am really excited and looking forward to the next three days of some path-breaking ideas and enriching discussions."

Archana Jahagirdar, Founder and Managing Partner at Rukam Capital and Startup Mahakumbh Organizing Committee Member, applauded the efforts from the government and said, "The support from the Government of has been instrumental towards propelling the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, and we hope to play an integral role by organizing the 'World's Biggest Showcase of Innovation' - Startup Mahakumbh."

Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel and Startup Mahakumbh Organizing Committee Member, said, "The second edition of Startup Mahakumbh will prove to be a gamechanger as it returns with a bigger, bolder and better vision and agenda. These events underscore the importance of public and private partnerships in achieving a common agenda of propelling India to the top of the startup ecosystem globally."

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge and Startup Mahakumbh Organizing Committee Member, added, "The startup industry is Darwinian in nature and these forums help follow best global practices and drive innovation to build capital for businesses that can not only transform India but the world."

Startup Mahakumbh is a first-of-its-kind event bringing together India's entire startup ecosystem, including startups, investors, incubators and accelerators, and industry leaders from several sectors.

The event is led by FICCI, ASSOCHAM, IVCA and Bootstrap Advisory and Foundation and supported by SIDBI, GeM, ECGC, Meity and DPIIT Startup India. (ANI)

