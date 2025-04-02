Raj Thackeray’s political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has objected to the release of Pakistan-based actor Fawad Khan's Bollywood comeback film, titled Abir Gulaal. Co-starring actress Vaani Kapoor and directed by Aarti S Bagdi, Abir Gulaal is all set to release on May 9, 2025. Fawad Khan debuted in Bollywood with the Sonam Kapoor film Khoobsurat (2014), after which he was seen in two Karan Johar films in 2016 – Kapoor & Sons with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. Fawad Khan had to stop working in Bollywood after objections were raised by political parties about Pakistani artistes working in Indian films post the 2016 Uri attacks carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group from Pakistan against the Indian Army. ‘Earth Is Healing’: Netizens Rejoice As Fawad Khan Gears Up for Bollywood Comeback After 9 Years With ‘Abir Gulaal’ Co-Starring Vaani Kapoor (Watch Teaser).

MNS Objects to ‘Abir Gulaal’ Release in India

The MNS has now raised objections to the release of Abir Gulaal in India, as it stars Fawad Khan, an actor from Pakistan who is popular in the Indian subcontinent, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Ameya Khopkar, spokesperson for MNS, posted on X in Marathi, “पाकिस्तानी कलाकारांचे चित्रपट भारतात प्रदर्शित होऊ देणार नाही, हे इतक्या वेळा सांगूनही काही नासके आंबे उपटतातच. मग त्यांना कचऱ्यात टाकायचं काम मनसैनिकांनाच करावं लागणार आणि आम्ही ते करणार, करत राहणार… ‘अबीर गुलाल’ हा चित्रपट भारतात प्रदर्शित होऊ देणार नाही म्हणजे नाही. ज्यांना पाकिस्तानी कलाकारांना डोक्यावर घ्यायचंय त्यांनी खुशाल घ्या, पण लक्षात ठेवा सामना आमच्याशी आहे.” (In spite of MNS saying so many times that films by Pakistani artistes will not be released in India, this is happening. MNS will have to do the job of throwing them in the garbage. We will do it, and continue to do it… We will not allow Abir Gulaal to release in India. Those who want to hire Pakistani artistes can do so, but remember, they are up against us.)

Ameya Khopkar Posts Against 'Abir Gulaal'

पाकिस्तानी कलाकारांचे चित्रपट भारतात प्रदर्शित होऊ देणार नाही, हे इतक्या वेळा सांगूनही काही नासके आंबे उपटतातच. मग त्यांना कचऱ्यात टाकायचं काम मनसैनिकांनाच करावं लागणार आणि आम्ही ते करणार, करत राहणार… ‘अबीर गुलाल’ हा चित्रपट भारतात प्रदर्शित होऊ देणार नाही म्हणजे नाही. ज्यांना… — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) April 2, 2025

Khopkar is reported to have told Dainik Bhaskar: “We only learnt about this film’s (Abir Gulaal) release today when the makers announced it. But we are making it clear that we will not allow this film to release in Maharashtra because it features a Pakistani actor. Under no circumstances will we permit such films to be released in the state. We are gathering more information about the film and will soon issue a full statement."

About ‘Abir Gulaal’

Led by Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, Abir Gulaal also stars Riddhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi and Rahul Vohra, among others. The film is produced under the banners - A Richer Lens Entertainment, Aarjay Pictures and Indian Stories. The teaser of Abir Gulaal was released on April 1, where a charming Fawad is seen singing composer RD Burman’s song “Kuchh Na Kaho” from the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film 1942: A Love Story (1994) starring Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala. ‘Abir Gulaal’ Teaser: Fawad Khan Sings ‘Kuchh Na Kaho’ for Vaani Kapoor in His Bollywood Comeback; Rom-Com’s Release Date Announced (Watch Video).

‘Abir Gulaal’ - Watch Teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@vaanikapoor)

More than his movies, Fawad Khan enjoys a loyal fan base in India due to his Pakistani dramas on television, Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar, among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2025 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).