New Delhi [India], August 2: Thyrocare, one of India's leading diagnostic and preventive healthcare service providers, has once again elevated the standard of services offered by achieving National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation for nine additional processing laboratories in Bhopal, Guwahati, Bangalore, Chennai, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Lucknow and Ranchi. With this accomplishment, Thyrocare now has a total of 18 NABL-accredited labs across India, a remarkable 64% of its entire lab network is NABL-accredited, and this number continues to rise.

Additionally, a recent survey conducted to gain insight into the perspective of doctors regarding chain diagnostic facilities with a specific focus on the accuracy of lab reports showed that 9 out of 10 doctors considered Thyrocare's reports accurate and reliable. This survey which was conducted PAN-India and included doctors from various specialties was published in IJARIIT in May 2023. This reinforces Thyrocare's commitment to quality and highlights its reputation for delivering precise, dependable and high-quality test results.

Dr Preet Kaur, Vice President - Lab Operations & Quality at Thyrocare, said, “NABL accreditation of 18 labs has resulted in 85% of samples being processed in NABL-accredited labs. This reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality services at affordable prices.”

In addition to NABL accreditation, Thyrocare is also accredited by other esteemed national and international bodies such as the College of American Pathologists (CAP), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and National Glycohemoglobin Standardization Program (NGSP). With a team of over 50 expert MD pathologists stationed across all labs, Thyrocare maintains its devotion to excellence by personally overseeing critical reports and addressing any grievances promptly.

Rahul Guha, MD & CEO - Thyrocare, said, “Our steadfast dedication to providing top-notch services is reflected in our meticulous approach, which includes rigorous quality checks at every stage of the sample journey, from collection to lab processing and customer reporting. With the integration of cutting-edge technologies and a well-trained team, Thyrocare continues to set the industry standard for excellence in diagnostics."

Thyrocare’s quality transformation process includes a 10-point road map that encompasses various crucial stages of the sample journey. From strict quality checks during sample collection through audited phlebotomists to maintaining the cold chain in the mid-mile and ensuring precision in sample processing through continuous equipment upgrades, Thyrocare leaves no stone unturned to guarantee the accuracy and integrity of its services.

Thyrocare remains dedicated to its commitment to providing the best services at cost-effective rates, ensuring that every individual in India has access to a diagnostic lab within a 200-kilometer radius. Through continuous efforts to raise the bar on quality and unwavering dedication to customer well-being, Thyrocare continues to make a significant difference in the field of healthcare.

Thyrocare Technologies Limited (BSE: 539871, NSE: THYROCARE) is India's first and foremost advanced fully automated laboratory chain with strong presence in 2000+ cities/towns nationally and internationally. Thyrocare focuses on providing quality at an affordable cost to laboratories and hospitals and cost-effective and convenient diagnostic services to every doorstep. Many laboratories and hospital brands all over India use the comprehensive test profile menu offered by Thyrocare.

Thyrocare has an extensive network of authorised, fully trained and well-equipped collection centres that stay connected through a combination of air-cargo logistics and IT-enabled barcoded bi-directional systems for a turnaround time of 4 to 8 hours for processing of samples for 90% of the tests that arrive at any time of the day or night.

Thyrocare network of advanced diagnostic labs includes a Centralised Processing Laboratory at Navi Mumbai, India, with an IT-enabled, 24*7, fully automated diagnostic laboratory set-up covering 200,000+ sq. ft. area for error-free processing of 75,000+ specimens and 375,000+ diagnostic and screening investigations each night. This is supported by Zonal Processing Laboratories in major metro cities and Regional Processing Laboratories in Tier 2 & 3 cities across India.

Thyrocare is one of the first Indian diagnostic laboratories to obtain internationally renowned quality accreditations including ISO 9001-2000 rating as early as 2001, which was upgraded to ISO 9001:2015 and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accreditations in 2005.

