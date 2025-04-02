PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2: The press conference saw the presence of Ankkitha Maithy, Smeetha Maharaj, Harsh Upadhyay, Hiren Shukla, and Aman Ahuja.

Durban, get ready for a cinematic celebration like never before! As anticipation builds for Ticket to Bollywood, the high-energy musical Broadway production set to take over Izulu Theatre, Sibaya, a special press conference will be held to unveil the grandeur of this unique extravaganza.

Bringing together the vibrant energy of Bollywood with breathtaking choreography, acrobatics, and dazzling visuals, Ticket to Bollywood marks a long-awaited return of large-scale musical Broadway productions to the region. With a powerhouse team created and conceptualised by Rakesh Maharaj led by visionary director and choreographer Ankkitha Maithy Filmworks, costume designed & cast by Smeetha Maharaj, music curator Scrocks Music, Artists by The Circus Agency & visuals by Tempest Media ! this show promises an immersive journey into the heart of Indian cinema.

The press conference will shine a spotlight on the unusual and rare return of a Bollywood Broadway-style production to Durban, an event of this scale happening after a long time. Members of the media, industry insiders, and Bollywood enthusiasts will get an exclusive preview of what's to come - from behind-the-scenes insights to special performances that will set the stage for an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Expect Bollywood beats, mesmerizing dance sequences, and a sneak peek into the magic that awaits audiences from April 25 to 28. With major industry players backing this production, Ticket to Bollywood is not just a show - it's a movement, bringing the glitz, glam, and storytelling of Mumbai's film industry to a live audience like never before.

Stay tuned for more details on the press event and be part of the buzz as we count down to a spectacle that will redefine Bollywood stage productions!

Tickets are now live on Ticketpro - Book yours before they're gone!

