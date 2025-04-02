In a major blow to the Mumbai Indians, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah's arrival in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been further delayed. Bumrah is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a back injury and has been under the medical eye of the BCCI's Centre of Excellence panel. The star pacer was expected to join the Mumbai Indians by April 1 for the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Jasprit Bumrah Starts Bowling in NCA, Star Pacer Commences Preparation To Be Available for MI in IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

As per a report in Times of India, Bumrah's comeback to active cricket remains in limbo, given how the BCCI is still reassessing the pacer's risk of fracturing his back. The medical panel has advised Bumrah to delay his IPL entry until sometime mid-April, despite being clinically fit. India are scheduled to tour England for a five-Test series in June, for which Bumrah remains a key component.

Another pacer, Akash Deep's return to competitive cricket has been delayed, with the BCCI medical panel also keeping a strict watch on the pacer's rehab. Akash developed back discomfort during BGT 2024-25 in the IND vs AUS 5th Test at Sydney mid-match, and has been out of action since. IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Pacer Ashwani Kumar Reflects on Winning Player of the Match Honour Against KKR, Says ‘Just Did My Process; Never Expected This Award’.

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav is also waiting for approval from the BCCI's CoE before participating in IPL 2025. As per the new rule, the bowling coach CoE will give the green signal for bowling to start playing active cricket after injury, while the medical panel decides whether a player is fit or not.

Bumrah has already missed MI's first three IPL 2025 matches and will most likely miss another two, and might feature in the DC vs MI match on April 13, in case the bowler receives clearance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2025 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).