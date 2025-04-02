Bhopal, April 2: Two Maoists have been neutralised in a major encounter near the Kanha Tiger Reserve in the Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh. According to police sources, both individuals were women and had been involved in nefarious Maoist activities. A significant cache of weapons was recovered from the location.

The Director General of Police, Kailash Makwana, confirmed the incident on his X handle, stating, “Two female Naxalites were killed in a police-Naxalite encounter this morning under the jurisdiction of Bichhiya police station in Mandla district. Recovered items include an SLR rifle, another rifle, a wireless set, and various daily-use items. The search operation is still underway.” Madhya Pradesh: Naxal Killed in Encounter with Police in Mandla.

The encounter took place around 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the forests of Mundidadar and Ganheridadar within the Bichhiya police station area, police sources said. During the ongoing search operation, authorities recovered an SLR rifle, a “Bharmar” gun, a wireless set, and other daily-use items from the site. Senior police officers are currently heading to the location.

Authorities had earlier received intelligence about the presence of Maoists near Parsatola within the Kanha Tiger Reserve area. Acting upon this information, security forces were deployed in the morning, police sources said, adding, a fierce exchange of gunfire ensued between te police and the Naxalites, resulting in the deaths of two woman Maoists. MP: Man Killed During Anti-Naxal Encounter Turns out to Be Tribal; Cong Seeks Judicial Inquiry.

Bodies of both the Maoists have been recovered. The search operation in the area remains active, and security forces have so far recovered weapons and the bodies of the two Maoists. On February 19, four women Maoists were killed during an encounter in the Gadhi police station area of the Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh. All of them were members of the Kanha Bhoramdev AB Division Khatiya Morcha Dalam. Among them was Asha, who had a reward of Rs12 lakh on her head.

