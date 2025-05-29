NewsVoir

Ankara [Turkey], May 29: Following the devastating earthquakes that struck Myanmar in April 2024 and the growing awareness of seismic risk across the Indian subcontinent, Turkish engineering firm TIS has announced its strategic interest in entering the Indian market. The company is known globally for designing, manufacturing, and deploying advanced seismic isolation systems that protect critical infrastructure during earthquakes.

"India, like Turkiye, sits on a highly active fault system. We believe the time is right to bring our proven seismic protection technology and project-based engineering approach to this important region," said Ugurcan Ozcamur, General Manager of TIS.

"Our goal is not just to supply equipment, but to collaborate with local partners to create lasting resilience across India's infrastructure landscape."

From Turkiye to the world

TIS began its journey in 2012 with five years of dedicated R&D, rigorous testing, and certification from European bodies. Since launching commercial operations in 2017, the company has completed projects in Italy--home to nearly 30% of its current portfolio--Greece, Azerbaijan, Taiwan, Mexico, and most recently, Chile. TIS gained global recognition after the devastating 6 February 2023 earthquakes in Turkiye, where its seismic isolators kept eight major hospitals and public buildings fully operational during the earthquakes of 7.6 and 7.5 magnitude.

"TIS is one of the few companies worldwide that offers fully integrated earthquake protection solutions, combining engineering design, product innovation, and customized implementation - all under one roof. Our technologies, including friction pendulum seismic isolators, have been successfully deployed in hospitals, data centres, metro lines, historical structures, residential, and bridges across Europe, Latin America, and Asia," he added.

Tailored solutions for challenging environments

TIS stands out not only for the quality of its products but for its ability to adapt to complex structural conditions. In Chile, the company successfully implemented seismic isolation in lightweight, modular data centres. TIS engineers custom-designed the devices for steel structures and delivered a cost-effective, tailored solution in just three months. This achievement has led to six completed projects in Chile, with more underway across the region.

"In every country we operate, from Taiwan to Chile, we begin by understanding the local challenges -- not imposing a one-size-fits-all approach," said Ozcamur. "This is why we are confident in our ability to work with Indian architects, developers, and government agencies to build a new level of earthquake resilience."

India is the next frontier

While TIS has not yet launched a project in India, the company is actively seeking local partnerships. Recent seismic events, such as the April 2024 earthquake in Myanmar felt across northeastern India, have increased public and institutional awareness of the region's seismic vulnerability.

India's own history of major earthquakes--like the 2001 Gujarat disaster and more recent tremors in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Assam--reinforces the urgent need for advanced seismic protection. With rapid urbanization in high-risk areas, TIS sees India as a prime candidate for world-class, tailored earthquake mitigation solutions and aims to become a trusted technical partner in both public and private sectors.

TIS is a Turkiye-based engineering and manufacturing company specializing in seismic isolation systems. Containing certified product design, proprietary R&D, and a strong international portfolio, TIS offers earthquake protection technologies that enhance the structural resilience of critical infrastructure.

