Mumbai, May 29: Lava Bold N1 and Lava Bold N1 Pro - two new smartphones have been launched in India by Lava Mobiles under the INR 10,000 segment. The Lava Bold N1 series comes with several segment-leading specifications and features, such as a higher refresh rate display, fast-charging support and a higher-megapixel camera setup on the rear. Both smartphones have a premium glossy back design, which gives them an elegant and premium look.

Lava Bold N1 has a dual-camera setup on the rear, whereas the Lava Bold N1 Pro gets a triple triangular camera design, similar to the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max models. Lava Mobiles promises users a clean UI experience without bloatware and offers benefits like free service at home. POVA Curve 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New POVA Smartphone With Starship-Inspired Futuristic Design Launched in India.

Lava Bold N1 Price, Specifications and Features

Lava Bold N1 price in India starts at INR 5,999, and its official sale will begin on June 4, 2025. The standard variant with a premium glossy back design comes with a 13MP primary camera on the rear and a 5MP selfie camera on the front. The smartphone is offered in Sparkling Ivory and Radiant Black shares. Lava Bold N1 comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging speed. It gets a 6.75-inch HD+ notch display and an octa-core Unisoc processor mated with 4GB RAM, LPDDR4X RAM, and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 4GB virtual RAM option for memory expansion using internal storage. Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro Launched in India; Check Prices, Specifications and Features of Lava Bold N1 Series.

Lava Bold N1 Pro Price, Specifications and Features

Lava Bold N1 Pro price in India starts from INR 6,699, and interested customers can purchase on June 2, 2025, when the sale begins. The Pro variant comes with a Unisoc T606 processor mated with 4GB+4GB (virtual) RAM and 128GB internal storage. It has a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate support and HD+ resolution. Lava Bold N1 Pro has the same 5,000mAh battery as the base variant but 18W fast-charging support. The Bold N1 Pro is offered in Stealth Black and Titanium Gold shades. The Lava Bold N1 series holds an IP54 rating that protects against dust and splash.

