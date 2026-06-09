Business News | Tiska Mrs India Dr. Priyanka Prajapati Triumphs as Tiska Mrs India 2026, 2nd Runner-up, (Gold Category) Season 5

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 9: Forever India Events presents Tiska Miss & Mrs. India 2026 Season 5, powered by Tiska Grooming Academy and supported by Metro Hospital and Bansiwala Sweets. This four-day gala show was organized at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi, in which 73 women contestants from different corners of the country and abroad participated. The show was organized by visionary Founder Directors Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit. It was established in the year 2018 with the aim of promoting the hidden talents of married women and providing them with a National and International platform in multiple sectors of the fashion and film industry, where they can showcase their versatile capabilities, mesmerizing beauty, and extraordinary talents.

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All 73 contestants showcased their talent on the ramp and won the hearts of everyone who attended the show. More than 2300 women participants from different parts of the country and abroad participated in the auditions for this platform, out of which only 73 women were selected for the Grand Finale.

In this show, actress Mugdha Godse was present as a Celebrity Guest and Eminent Jury Member. The rest of the esteemed jury members were Pratiksha Dixit, Dr. Shruti Sawalakhe (Renowned Cosmetologist), Deepti Shetty Irsale, Deepika Chaudhry, Srishti Sehgal, Sanjay Berry, Maneesh Aggarwal & Prashant Chaudhary.

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On the pinnacle evening of 31st May 2026, amidst a golden backdrop of glitz, glitter and a gala glamorous evening of Tiska Pageants Miss & Mrs. India, a well-recognized National Beauty Pageant reached its finale crescendo. The atmosphere was filled with anticipation as the contestants awaited the historic crowning moment. Taking centre stage to be crowned as Tiska Mrs. India 2026 (2nd Runner-Up), Gold Category, for Season 5, Dr. Priyanka Prajapati from Shahdol ( Madhya Pradesh) was honoured with the prestigious title. The crown was ceremoniously placed upon her head by Mugdha Godse along with renowned Cosmetologist and Esteemed Jury Member Dr. Shruti Sawalakhe. The moment signified the culmination of Dr. Priyanka's inspiring journey of transformation, confidence and determination. This prestigious title earned Dr. Priyanka Prajapati the honour of being recognized among the distinguished winners of Tiska Pageants Season 5, held from 28th to 31st May 2026 at Hotel Leela Ambience & Convention Centre, New Delhi.

Speaking of her victory, Dr. Priyanka Prajapati expressed that this win is a testament to the power of perseverance and the unyielding progressive spirit that resides within each of us. "I am immensely proud to be the recipient of this honour and to carry forward the message of hard work and dedication," she said, proving that she truly is strong, intelligent, confident, and untamed. "As I wear this crown, I stand not just as an individual achiever, but as a representative of every woman who dares to dream and break old-school taboos and barriers in society towards female participation in pageantry."

Through her talent, discipline, and confidence, she has established a remarkable identity on the national stage and emerged as an inspiration for aspiring young women across the country. She is a Doctor by profession and serve lives everyday. She holds an MBBS degree from Crimea State Medical University Simferopol Russia cleared FMGE and NEET PG in her first attempt and postgraduate degree MD Pathology from NSCB Medical college Jabalpur. She also worked as teaching faculty in Birsa Munda Govt Medical College Shahdol and appreciated for her excellent teaching skills, academic excellence and ability to inspire students. Her Husband Dr Vimal Kumar Prajapati is a renowned Physician holds an MD Medicine degree and currently both are working in own Dr Vimal Clinic and diagnostic and one of renowned in Shahdol district Amrita multi-speciality Hospital serving people in and around Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh committed to provide excellent medical and laboratory care with precision, compassion and trust.

Dr. Priyanka Prajapati's vision through this national platform is to promote preventive healthcare awareness, Women mental and physical health, empower women to dream fearlessly and inspire society to lead healthier, stronger and more confident lives.

She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her mentors Prashant Choudhary, Swati Dixit and Devanshi for constant guidance, encouragement, and unwavering support throughout her journey.

This illustrious event, Tiska Pageants Mrs. India 2026 Season 5, witnessed the unforgettable journey of 16 finalists in the Gold Category who truly embodied the spirit of women empowerment and grace. Together, they brought their unique blend of talent, resilience, and charisma to the stage. The finalists of Tiska Mrs. India 2026 exemplified not just beauty but compassion and intelligence through their remarkable presence. They also took up the cause of supporting old-age homes, elder healthcare and medication, along with the education of underprivileged girl children, demonstrating their commitment to creating a positive impact in society.

In addition to the national title winners, the event celebrated the achievement of Dr. Priyanka Prajapati as Tiska Mrs. India 2026 2nd Runner-Up in the Gold Category. The Winner title was awarded to Ashmita Ray, while Dr. Kavya V. S. was crowned 1st Runner-Up, each embodying the true spirit of this prestigious national pageant.

While briefing about her Grand Finale journey, Dr. Priyanka Prajapati shared that she opened the show in a sports T-shirt and body-fit denim. In the Ethnic Round, she walked the ramp wearing an IIFT-designed saree, and during the Gala Grand Finale, she dazzled in a silver-grey sequin cocktail gown by Designer Label Kirti Prajapati, who also designed her Talent Round and National Costume Round ensembles.

Both the Founding Directors of the show, Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit, thanked Mr. Sanjay Berry and Srishti Sehgal, Founders of Forever India Events, for their immense support and wholehearted contribution to the event. Their guidance and dedication towards women empowerment have helped establish Tiska Pageants - Tiska Miss & Mrs. India as an exclusive platform for married and unmarried women. During the Gala Grand Finale, they personally congratulated all the winners and associated partners and acknowledged the efforts of the entire team in making the event a grand success.

They also extended their gratitude to the grooming team, including Mansi Mehta, Vikki Anand and Dr. Chandranshu. The makeup and hairstyling of all finalists were expertly handled by the team of Lakme Academy, whose trained professionals ensured that every contestant maintained a glamorous and elegant look throughout the event. The ceremonial lamp lighting was conducted in the presence of Mr. Rajesh Nama Bansiwala, Sanjay Berry, Prashant Chaudhary and DIG Vijay Deshwal, all of whom played a significant role in making the event a memorable and successful celebration.

Website: www.tiskapageants.com

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