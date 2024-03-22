India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], March 22: Over 25 lakh aspiring MBBS students have applied for NEET UG in 2024, marking a substantial increase of 3.95 lakh aspirants compared to the previous year's figure according to several media reports.

With 695 medical schools offering admission to only 106,333 medical seats in India, a majority of medical aspirants are not able to secure seats in medical schools abroad, so they try for private medical schools where the fees are exorbitantly high, and the infrastructure is also not at par. So, for these two main reasons, studying MBBS abroad has become an attractive option compared to studying in private colleges in India which steeps 50-70 lakh, sometimes 1 Cr INR for MBBS.

Nowadays a quarter of students, approximately 20,000-25,000 opt to go abroad to study medicine each year, and the most sought-after choices are Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, and MBBS in Russia. Studying medicine in these countries is not only affordable but also follows an easy admission process, which has exponentially increased the inflow of Indian medical aspirants.

One of the reasons that the cost of MBBS in Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, or Kazakhstan is so low is that the Ministry of Health and Education in these countries has worked tirelessly to ensure that the cost of medical education is heavily subsidized. In comparison to Western medical schools, the total cost of studying MBBS from some of the top medical schools abroad, such as Bashkir State Medical University, Kabardino Balkarian State University, University of Georgia Tbilisi, or a leading school like Yaroslav the Wise Novgorod State University, is significantly lower. What Makes Russia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, And Kazakhstan The Most Sought-after For MBBS?

Quality education at affordable costs clubbed with state-of-the-art infrastructure, as well as an easy admission process, are the main factors that fuel the flow of Indian medical aspirants to study MBBS in Kazakhstan, Georgia, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan.

Prestigious Universities, in these countries, Such as -

* Geomedi Medical University

* SEU Georgia

* Bashkir State Medical University

* Kemerovo State University

* Kyrgyz State Medical Academy

* Asian Medical Institute

* South Kazak Medical Academy

And Caspian University, among others, has been the center of attraction these days.

Almost all top medical colleges in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Russia have a great student-teacher ratio, like 8:1, 7:1, etc. that facilitates both better interaction, and more focused learning. The medium of instruction is English which adds an advantage as international students don't have to learn a new language.

Mainly, MBBS from Russia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan are recognized worldwide. The degree is approved by the NMC (National Medical Commission) and WHO (World Health Organization). Also, friendly relations between India and these countries are a major reason for the rise of Indian medical students.

The admission process to study MBBS abroad is straightforward. On-time application is important because most of the preferred English-taught MBBS programs close by early July or September every year. Medical Universities in Russia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan generally issue admission letters in June and July. There is no entrance exam, except the NEET requirement pass score for Indian students with basic eligibility that most students clear it. Except in a few medical universities, the successful admission rates have been as low as 80%.

The eligibility in top medical schools in these countries, like SEU Georgia, Geomedi Medical University, Bashkir State Medical University, and The Wise Novgorod State University, to name a few needs to meet the following criteria.

The student must have completed 10+2/HSE with 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, and his/her age shouldn't be less than 17 years or more than 25 years on or before 31st December of the year of admission. S/he needs to have a valid passport, otherwise, the departures can get delayed.

On average, the MBBS tuition fees in Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan can be around 20-35 lakh in total, where the accommodation and living expenses can cost around 15 - 18k per month. Students can avail of the scholarships to support their education expenses. Top medical schools also provide FMGE coaching to Indian students as well.

Career prospects after studying MBBS abroad are excellent. Students can either practice in the country where they studied or can come back to their home country and practice there. Many work in government hospitals, and nursing homes, or practice independently. Most students take online coaching arranged by Education Vibes right from the 1st year.

Studying MBBS in Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan or Kyrgyzstan is an excellent choice for Indian students. These countries offer top-quality medical education, low tuition fees, affordable living expenses, international exposure, and excellent career prospects. The medical universities in the "said" countries are recognized globally and are accepted in India. Furthermore, students must do their research and choose the university that best suits their career goals, budget, and needs.

