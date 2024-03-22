Puebla, March 22: Elena Larrea, a 30-year-old Instagram influencer known for her animal activism and founding the Cuacolandia horse sanctuary, tragically passed away from a pulmonary embolism on Tuesday, March 19. Reports indicate that she underwent a liposuction procedure days before her untimely death. Her family confirmed the news on social media, sparking an outpouring of grief from her shocked fans and followers.

A pulmonary embolism occurs when a blood clot travels to the lungs. If not promptly treated, it can pose a severe threat to life. According to a report by the Mirror, the exact cause of the blood clot formation remains unclear, though it is suspected to be related to the surgical intervention. Beyond her influence on social media, Elena was renowned for her dedication to animal welfare. She founded Cuacolandia, a sanctuary located in Puebla, Mexico, which served as a haven for horses, donkeys, and other abused or abandoned animals. Hurricane Otis in Mexico: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Unveils Support Plan for Victims of Tropical Storm.

Through her activism, Elena successfully advocated for legislative changes, including classifying bestiality as a crime in her state. According to a report by the Sun, in addition to her work with animal rescue and advocacy, Elena ventured into the world of online content creation to support Cuacolandia financially. She joined the platform OnlyFans during a period of financial hardship induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, leveraging her popularity to generate funds for the sanctuary's operation. Mexico Plane Crash: One Killed As Skidiving Plane Crashes on Beach in Puerto Escondido (See Pic).

The venture proved successful, enabling Elena to save Cuacolandia from bankruptcy and continue her animal rescue mission. State governor Sergio Salomon paid tribute to Elena's impactful legacy, acknowledging her tireless efforts in defence of animal welfare. He expressed solidarity with her family and pledged support for the continued care of animals at Cuacolandia. Elena's dedication to her cause resonated deeply with her followers, who mourned her passing and celebrated her contributions to animal rights activism.

