New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/SRV): The prominent NCR-based real-estate firm signed Realatte, a Mumbai-based digital marketing agency, as their exclusive digital marketing partner on 1st January 2023 for unveiling their largest "Special 26 Big Billion Property Sale Campaign" across digital platforms. This property sale is said to be the largest-ever real estate campaign in the NCR.

The campaign offers a special 26 per cent off on the most coveted real estate opportunities nestled in the upmarket spots of Delhi NCR. The list includes M3M Antalya Hill, M3M Capital, M3M Jewel, M3M Capitalwalk, and seven other newly launched projects by the venerated real-estate conglomerate. Sachin Suri, head of digital and performance marketing at M3M and Smartworld, shared, "Our idea was to enable potential buyers with a plethora of options and the best possible deals under one roof." "We are very confident that Realatte will be able to scale the reach of this campaign and render the projected booking numbers through their vast experience of handling multiple launches in this space."

In a world where every second hoarding is about real estate opportunities in the country's capital, creating something scalable, exciting, and attention-worthy for real estate habitues is a rather tedious task. But for M3M and Smart World, it was a cinch!

Amplifying the campaign through technological interventions, Realatte devises 360° digital marketing strategies for maximum reach and engagement. The big billion offer is one of a kind. The brief was to ensure that every possible property seeker was aware of this real estate acquisition opportunity.

Resonating with the vision, Realatte has devised a full-funnel approach to hit the target group across platforms using video, audio, display, and search ads at a high frequency. The campaign is carefully designed by creating 15+ unique cohorts of audiences and selecting 20+ platforms curated to achieve top-to-bottom funnel goals sprawling from awareness and consideration to intent and action.

Realatte Ventures LLP, the brainchild of digital marketing veterans Harish Patel, Mayank Vora, Nirav Gosalia, Rahul Goyal, and Rohan Shah, has been the leading digital marketing agency in the real estate sphere with renowned clients like Godrej Properties, The Wadhwa Group, Piramal Realty, Sunteck Realty, Runwal Group, Mahindra Lifespaces, Hiranandani Group, and more already on their illustrious roaster.

Realatte's prominent collaboration with M3M and Smart World aims to bring the unique offerings of this real estate festival to the forefront of the digital landscape and provide property seekers across India with this once-in-a-lifetime acquisition opportunity.

To discover more about Realatte Digital Marketing Agency, you can visit https://realatte.com/.

