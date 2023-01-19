Delhi, January 19: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar in CBIC and CBN recruitment exam 2023. SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 registration has also begun. Interested and eligible candidates can register at ssc.nic.in till February 17.

The examination will be held for approximately 10,880 and 529 vacancies available for the post of MTS and Havaldar in CBIC and CBN respectively. Maharashtra Board HSC and SSC Exam Date 2023 Declared, 12th Exams To Start on 21st February 10th On 2nd March.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2022: Dates

The last date of registration for the MTS Tier I exam is February 17, 2023. As per the SSC Calendar 2023, the SSC MTS tier 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted in April 2023 in multiple shifts across the country. Last date for making online fee payment is February 19 while those making payments through challan can do so till February 20. Those seeking to change application form correction can do so till February 24. SSC will issue the exam date for the MTS exam in a separate notification. AP Class 10th Exam Time Table 2023: SSC Exams to Start From April 3, Check Timings and Full Schedule Here

SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2022: Educational Qualifications and How to Apply

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in Register and login to the portal Click on ‘Apply’ in ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2022 Key in the required details, and upload required documents Pay the application fee.

In order to be eligible to appear for the examination, candidates must have qualified matriculation exam or equivalent to it from a recognised board.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2022: Notification

Candidates have to pay Rs 100 as application fee while filling the form. However, women candidates and SC, ST candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2023 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).