Topnotch Foundation Acknowledged and Felicitated the Winners of the Atal Samman Samaroh and Atal Achievement Awards 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 28: Topnotch Foundation organized the Atal Samman Samaroh & Atal Achievement Awards 2024 on 19th Dec 2024 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. This ceremony was to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the Healthcare, Education, and Business fields. The announcements of winners were made on 19th Dec 2024.

Atal Samman Samaroh & Atal Achievement Awards 2024 brought together who's from the Healthcare, Education, and Business sectors in one place to Discuss and network on issues that are so pertinent to this Industry. The discussion highlighted the issue related to securing India's health.

*Arjun Ram Meghwal - Union Cabinet Minister of Law and Justice & Parliamentry Affairs Govt. of India

*Tokhan Sahu - Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Govt. of India

*Raksha Khadase - Union Minster of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Govt. of India

*Faggan Singh Kulaste - Former Union Minister & Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha

*Kajal Agarwal - Indian Film Actress

*Prof. Pankaj Choudhary - National Incharge of Research & Policy OBC Morcha BJP

*Rupam Sharma - (Managing Director) Trinity Corporate Suites

*Ashish Mishra - Senior BJP Leader - Guest of Honor

*Vinay Chaudhary - National Co- Incharge of Research & Policy OBC Morcha BJP

Were The Chief Guests & Guests of Honour for The Ceremony the Winners Were Felicitated Which Included Individuals/Organizations from All Across India.

Some Of the Awardees and Their Award Titles for The Atal Samman Samaroh & Atal Achievement Awards 2024 on 19th Dec Were as Follows:

*Technogreen Air Conditioning Pvt. Ltd.--Fast Growing Premier Technological Hvac Company for The Year

*Winzo--India's Most Trusted Online Gaming Platform of The Year

*Rajesh Gupta--Lifetime Achievement Award for Outstanding Contribution Towards Indian Perfumery

*Laser Technologies Pvt. Ltd.--The Most Innovative Laser Solution Provider Company in India

*Janaki Pulaparthi (Founder & CEO-Akin Analytics) -- Ai Innovation Drone Technology Award

*Dr. Jagdish Pandey--Most Insipiring Personality in Education and Nation Building

*Arshiya Singh (Global Compensation Director- BCG)-Outstanding Excellence And Leadership In Human Resources Across Industry And Academia

*Pure Agro Organic Pvt. Ltd.--India's Leading Certified Organic Products Manufacturer & Supplier

*Dr Durgaprasad Reddy--Most Trusted Cardiovascular Surgeon in India

*Sunny Bhatia (Justice For Ashray) -- Best Social Media Campaign Award For Justice And Disability Rights

*Chalu Chinese--India's Fastest Expanding Brand in QSR

*Nutriley Healthcare Pvt Ltd--Best Ayurveda Health & Wellness Manufacturer & Supplier In North India

*Vikesh Upadhyay (Director-Varren Marines Shipping Pvt. Ltd & Training Ship Varren) -- Most Inspiring Personality with Outstanding Leadership In Ship Management & Maritime Education

*Utkarsh Global Foundation - Adv. Dagadu Londhe (President And CEO) -- Visionary NGO Of The Year

*Rambhajo's--Most Trusted Jewellery Manufacturer of The Year

*Bisweswar Foods Private Limited--Most Trusted FMCG Brand Of The Year

*KIET Group of Institutions--Most Trusted Engineering Institute With Excellent Placement Record In North India

*Talkfever Social Media Limited--Worldwide Growing Diverse Social Media Platform

*IOTTECH Smart Products Private Limited--Most Innovative Automation Solution Provider Of The Year

*L S Power Control Pvt. Ltd--India's Leading Mv Panel Builder in India

*O. P. Jindal University, Raigarh--Best Private University with Excellence in Management Education In India

*Adikara Constructions--Most Trusted Construction Company in Gujarat

*Dwarkesh Bhartiye (Founder Namo-Bharat) -- Most Inspiring Young Visionary Entrepreneur of The Year

*Dr. Soham Patel--Best Orthopedic Surgeon in Gujarat

*Savani Heritage Conservation Pvt. Ltd.--Heritage Restoration and Conservation of Historic Structures

*Adopt Nettech Pvt. Ltd.--Best Made in India Glocal (Local+Global) Innovative Telecom & Enterprise "Billing & Authentication Platform" Of the Year

*Dr Ravi Prajapati--Most Promising Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon In India

*Talented Ritu Insan--Most Inspiring Young Woman Changemaker of The Year

*Geetanjali Homestate Private Limited--No.1 Real Estate Firm in India

*Intellitech Electronic Solutions Limited--Consistent Performance & Reliability In E-Surveillance

*Dr Hashash Singh Ishar--Most Trusted Neurologist and Migraine Specialist In North West India

*ISBM University--Most Renowned Private University in India

*Supreme Allied Services Pvt. Ltd.--Most Trusted Engineering & Construction Contractor of The Year

*Thoughtsol Infotech Pvt. Ltd--Most Trusted Cloud and Cyber Security Services Partner

*Dr. Debashis Chakraborty--Most Inspiring Researcher with Excellent Achievement In Synthetic Biopolymer Synthesis Using Organometallic Catalysts

*Ashirbad Housekeeping Services Pvt Ltd--Best Housekeeping Services Provider In India

*Shubham Sharma (Founder & CEO-Heylin Spark) -- Best Brand Strategy & Innovation Leader Of The Year

*Sjv Biotech Pvt. Ltd--Innovative Bio Agriculture Products

*DDR Group Of Colleges--Best College In India

*Dr. Vennapusa Maruti Sankar Reddy--Best Onco Surgeon In Telangana

*Payomatix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.--Most Innovative Payment Solution Provider Of The Year

*Dr Lalit Mittal (Director--Gigglesclinics) -- Most Trusted Neurodevelopmental Pediatrician In North India

*Dr. Vaibhav Mishra--Best Heart Surgeon In Delhi/NCR

*Avertech Services Pvt Ltd--Best Aws Consulting Partner Of The Year

*Lyceum Life Sciences Private Limited--Most Innovative Pharmaceutical Company In India

*Jay Parivartan India--Best Quality Product And Services (Healthcare & Agriculture Sector)

*Lokesh Chandra Sharma--Most Inspiring Personality In Education & Nation Building

*Realty Assistant--Most Trusted Real Estate Property Consultant & Advisory Services Firms In India

*Advocate Reena Gupta--Most Trusted Lawyer In Delhi Ncr

*Greendot Bio Pak Pvt Ltd--Sustainability Master Award For Flexible Packaging Innovation And Compostable Paper Coatings

*Dr. Arvind Singhatiya (Founder & Ceo At Legalkart) -- Most Innovative Personality Of The Year In The Field Of Legal Services And Strategy Management

*Ajay Kumar--Most Iconic Leader Of The Year (Indian Sugar Industry)

*Mediaxpedia Technologies Pvt Ltd--Most Innovative Advertising Agency Of The Year

*Dr. Ajay Bakshi--Business Transformation Leader Of The Year

*Deep Ayurveda Healthcare Pvt Ltd--India's Most Trusted Ayurveda Brand Of The Year

*O Gen Infosystem Pvt Ltd--Best Mobile App Development Company In India

*J Joshi Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd.--India's Leading Real Estate Company Of The Year

*Md Afzal Kamal (Manging Director Of Advance Media Group And Medgate Today Magazine) -- Most Admired Personality In Healthcare Journalism

*Dr. Mrinal Sharma--Best Joint Replacement Surgeon Of The Year

*ICBIO Clinical Research Pvt. Ltd.--Business Leader Of The Year - Clinical Research

*Mikro Innotech India Pvt. Ltd.--Best Automation Solutions Provider Company Of The Year

*The Pacific Holiday World--India's Most Trusted Hospitality Brands 2024

*International Institute Of Culinary Arts, New Delhi--The Best Institute For Culinary Arts And Bakery Courses In India

*New Land Visas--Best Immigration And Visa Consultant In Delhi/Ncr

*Thip Healthtech Pvt Ltd--Most Trusted Health Literacy Platform In India

*Nikhita Sabloke--Most Iconic Healthcare Marketing Professional Of The Year

*Dr Dharmajivan Samantaray--Most Trusted Cardiac Anesthesiologist &Critical Care Expert In Odisha

*Dr. Vanita Arora--Most Trusted Cardiac Electrophysiologist & Interventional Cardiologist In India

*Sumit Skin Clinic--Best Skin Laser Hair Transplant Clinics In India

*Simulanis Solutions Pvt. Ltd--Best Ar-Vr-Mr Tech Company Of The Year

*Vibhanshu Mishra--Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Under 40

*Meennu Malhotra (Ujalacygnus)--Most Dynamic Woman Healthcare Leader Of The Year

*Immigration Pioneer--Most Trusted Immigration Company Of The Year

*Moseta (Oxy Neuron India Private Limited) -- India's Most Emerging Zero Carbon Super Energy Efficient Home Applieances Brand Of The Year

*Angel Trophies And Corporate Gifts--Most Trusted Trophy Manufacturer In Delhi Angels Trophies

*Dr. R. Aravind Kumar--Most Promising Interventional Cardiology Of The Year

*South India Travels And Tours--Best Travel Agency In South India

*PGSD Testing Labs--Best Soil & Building Material Testing Company In India

*Parth Ruhil--Young Entrepreneurs In The Field Of Fashion And Glamour Industry

*Amit Company--Most Innovative Corporate Solar Solution Provider Company In Patna (Bihar)

*Rajat Seth--Most Eminent & Influential Hr Leader Of The Year In Real Estate Industry

*Dr Rajit Rattan--Most Trusted Medical And Hemato-Oncologist In Chandigarh

*Ayouthveda By Aimil--India's Leading Ayurveda & Herbal Products Manufacturing Company Of The Year

*Vibhanshu Mishra--Most Iconic Leader Of The Year 2024 (Food & Beverage Industry)

*V S Realtors India Pvt Ltd. --Most Trusted Real Estate Company In Delhi/Ncr

*Walter Cuminns Shipping Services--Best Emerging Shipping Agency India

*Dr. Akshay Ambadas Shivchhand--Most Inspiring Medical Oncologist In Maharashtra

*Dr. Premkumar Eazhaimuthu--Best Diabetic Foot And Podiatric Surgeon In Tamilnadu

*Prof. Dr. R. K Ghai--Best Innovative Academic Leadership Award Of The Year 2024

*Dr. Joy Sanyal--Best Cardiologist And Heart Failure Physician In West Bengal

*Rising India Holidays --Most Trusted Global Tour & Travel Company Of The Year

*Dr Ravi Jindal--Most Inspiring Buiness Ledear Of The Year

*Rainbow English Sr. Sec. School--Most Innovative Independent Co-Educational Senior Secondary School In Delhi/ NCR

*C.N.R Arts & Science College--National Award For Excellence In Arts & Science College (Andhra Pradesh)

*Ramya Sudha--Most Iconic Women Business Leader Of The Year

*Wartens India--Best Plc Scada Training Company In India With Excellent Placement Record

*Varshney Infotech Pvt. Ltd.--Best Software Services And Consultancy In Maharashtra

*Dr. Shobhit Gupta--Best Plastic Surgeon Of The Year

*Dr. Rohil Singh Kakkar--Most Innovative Orthopaedic & Joint Replacement Surgeon In Rajasthan

*Vista Speciality Chemicals (Vsc)--Most Trusted Cosmetics Raw Materials And Pharmaceutical Intermediates Industry Of The Year

*Dr. Ajay Gangoli--Most Iconic Healthcare Leader Of The Year

*Dr. Gaurav Loria--Most Iconic Healthcare Leader Of The Year

*Dr. Debanjoy Goswami--Best Aesthetic Physician Of The Year

*Mohammed Ather Adeeb--Most Trusted Quantity Surveyors For Teaching & Mnc Freelancer Since 2 Decades Selected By The Elite Charted Quantity Surveyors All Over The Globe Under The Name The Academy Of Quantity Surveyors (Taqs) & The Engineers Consultancy (Tec)

*Santanu Ganguly--Most Innovative Journalist & Film Festival Curator Of The Year

Karun Singh (CEO) - Topnotch Foundation & Topgallant Media said that the winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in the Business / Healthcare / Education sector. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation, and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector and that their services and contributions have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.

About Topnotch Foundation

Topnotch Foundation is a dynamic global media and analytical company providing ratings, research, and analysis services. We have been providing state-of-the-art market research, rating, and analysis for organizations of all sizes.

We are also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world's largest leading industry. With sustainable competitive advantage arising from our strong brand, unmatched credibility, market leadership across businesses, and large customer base, we deliver analysis, opinions, and solutions that make markets function better.

We are experienced and qualified practitioners of both Market and community research our directors have strong expertise in market research, advertising, Public relations, brand management, retail sales and operations, franchising, and event management improvement, encompassing a true passion for the business of our clients.

