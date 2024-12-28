Mumbai, December 28: After Australia’s shock loss against South Africa in the semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup, Aussie captain Alyssa Healy claimed that the team reflected on what went wrong on that night when the Proteas registered their first-ever win over defending champions in the tournament. After two quick wickets in the final, Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath steadied the ship for Australia but struggled to gain momentum. The wicketkeeper batter suggested some changes to their game plan in the hope of utilising their batting depth. Australia Squads For Women's Ashes Series 2025 Announced: Alyssa Healy to Lead, Sophie Molineux to Miss Upcoming ODI and T20I Matches Against England.

"How do you utilise the depth we have got just to get the most out of everything we do have in our team... that's been some of the discussion post World Cup. I mean, we were only four down at the innings break there in the World Cup semi-final with not enough runs on the board, so how do we fix that,” Healy said to reporters.

Healy hinted at a potential ‘different look’ to their T20 side this summer so their destructive batters down the order like Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham could be utilised.

"We've had some really great conversations, some really positive conversations, about how we want to take our T20 cricket moving forward and keeping that fearless approach to our T20 cricket. How we use Annabel, how we use everybody, Ash Gardner didn't bat in that semi-final either so how do we utilize the capabilities that we've got right down (the order) is a test moving forward, but hopefully we'll find the right answer for that in this series. We might see a bit of a different look T20 side to what we showcased in the World Cup,” she added. Australian Pacer Kim Garth Reprimanded for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct During IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024.

Batter Georgia Voll retains her place in Australia’s squads for next month's Women’s Ashes, but left-arm spin all-rounder Sophie Molineux has been ruled out due to a left knee injury needing surgery. Sophie had missed Australia’s ODI tour of New Zealand with a knee complaint, an issue which flared up during their 3-0 home series win over India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2024 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).