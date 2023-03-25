Topnotch Foundation felicitated the winners of Global Business, Education, and Healthcare Achievement Awards 2023

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/PNN): Topnotch Foundation organized the Global Business / Education / Healthcare Achievement Awards 2023on 23th March 2023 Hotel Shangri-La Eros New Delhi Which was a ceremony to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the field of Healthcare, Education and Business. The announcements of winners were done on 23rd March 2023

Global Business / Education / Healthcare Achievement Awards 2023 Business / Education / Healthcare on 23th March 2023 brought together who's from Healthcare, Education and Business Sector in one place to Discuss, Network on issues that are so pertinent to this Industry. The discussion highlighted the issue related to securing India's health.

Faggan Singh Kulaste (Union Minister for Steel & Rural Development Govt of India)

Hema Malini - Legandery film Actress &Member of Parliament (LokSabha)

Dr Thakur Raghuraj Singh- Minister of State for Labour and Employment Govt Of Uttar Pradesh

Dr Rajdeep Roy- Member of Parliament (LokSabha)

Ranjit Naik Nimbalkar, Member Of Parliament LokSabha

Ramdas Tadas- Member of Parliament LokSabha

Adesh Gupta- Former Delhi BJP President

Were The Chief Guests & Guests Of Honour For The Ceremony.The Winners Were Felicitated By Them Which Included Individuals/Organizations From All Across India.

Some Of The Awardees And Their Award Titles For The Global Business / Education / HealthcareAchievement Awards 2023 on 23th March Were As Follows:

* D Y Patil International University --- Most Impactful International University Of The Year

* Manipal University Jaipur--- Best Private University Of The Year

* Jeevan Jyoti Institute Of Medical Sciences-- Best Hospital In Assam

* Pragati Electrcom Pvt Ltd -- Most Trusted And Leading Manufacturer And Supplier Of Maintenance Free Earthing And Power Conditioning Equipments

* Jbb Ayurveda-- Most Promising Natural & Herbal Food Products Company Of The Year

* Iihmr University-- Best University For Health Management In India

* Biswajit Baruah-- Most Emerging Business Personality Of The Year

* Paramedical Education & Training Council-- Best Paramedical Education & Training Council Is Training Provider In India

* Your Wellness Centre-- India Most Trusted Diabetes & Metabolic Reversal Centre Of The Year

* Chemix Specialty Gases And Equipment-- Most Trusted Manufacturer Of Gas Mixture, Calibration Gas Mixture And Gas Handling Equipment Of The Year

* Jd Institute Of Fashion Technology-- Most Innovative Design Institute Of The Year

* Mithra Multispeciality Hospital-- Best Multispeciality Hospital In Karnataka

* Anoj Kumar Singh-- Most Innovative Business Personality Of The Year

* Advance Orthopedic And Sports Injury Hospital-- Best Hospital In Knee And Shoulder Sports Injury In North India

* Dr Chandrashekhar Thodupunuri-- Most Iconic Healthcare Personality In India

* Lite Bite Foods Private Limited-- Most Trusted Food And Beverage Retail Company Of The Year

* Institute Of Marketing And Management - (Imm)-- Best Business School With Excellent Placement Record Of The Year

* Col Dr Sunil Jain-- Best Pediatrician In India

* Source2t Private Limited-- Most Innovative Business Transformer And Ease Of Running Business In North India

* Dwp Global Corp-- Best Global It Services Consulting Company Of The Year

* Vishal Rubber Technologies Pvt. Ltd.-- Best Quality Rubber Products Of The Year

* Providence Microbiome Research Center-- Best Autism Research Center In India

* U.N Mehta Institute Of Cardiology & Research Centre-- Most Trusted Single Speciality Hospital-Cardiology In India

* Athulya Ayurvedic Medical Research Centre-- Leading Ayurvedic Cancer Treatment Centers In Kerala

* Terasoft Technologies-- Best Government Empanelled Lab For Testing In Software Application For Accessibly And Cyber Security

* Puran Singh Negi-- Most Iconic Business Personality Of The Year

* Asheesh Chaturvedi-- Most Iconic Business Leader Of The Year

* Manipal Trutest-- Most Trusted Diagnostics Chain In India

* Planedu Consultants & Learning Solutions-- Most Innovative Career Counselling And Education Services Provider In India

* Dr Rakesh Tripathi-- Most Iconic Orthopedic Surgeon Of The Year

* Spacemantra-- Best Emerging Start-Up Of The Year

* Dr Amrita V Verma-- Most Innovative Woman Physician For General Medicine And Diabetology Of The Year

* Axon Developers-- Most Innovative Real Estate Developer Of The Year

* Vananam-- The Most Promising Fintech Startup Of The Year

* National Marketing Projects-- Most Innovative Digital Marketing Company In Delhi Ncr

* Dr S. Dilip Chand Raja- Best Young Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Of The Year

* Aks Clinic-- Most Trusted Hair Transplant Centre Of The Year

* Encraft India Pvt. Ltd.-- Best Manufacturers Of Upvc Doors And Window In India

* J Joshi Infra Projects Pvt Ltd-- Most Trusted & Innovative Brand

* Adarsh Co-Operative Bank Ltd-- Best Urban Co-Operative Bank With Excellent Performance In India

* Rupam Sharma-- Most Promising Business Leader Of The Year

* Dr Josan Ranjjith-- Most Emerging Author Of The Year

* Raintech Software Ltd-- Most Trusted Billing Software Brand Company Of The Year

* Dr Anima Bhattacharya-- Outstanding Contribution In Astrology & Numerology

* Dr Attri M R Professor Of Surgery-- Most Trusted And Renowned Laparoscopic And Bariatric Surgeon In Northern India

* Dr K.K. Ramachandran-- Most Iconic Personality In Education & Nation Building

* Lnct Group Of Colleges-- Excellent Performance In Education Sector

* Sfw The Gym Platinum-- Best Gym Chain In India

* Environmentors Perpetuity-- Most Innovative Environment Corrective Action Specialist Of The Year (Mohit Narain)

* Srm Institute Of Science And Technology Delhi Ncr-- Most Innovative University With Excellent Campus Of The Year

* Satluj Group Of Schools-- Most Trusted Public School With Excellent Faculty And Pedagogy In Haryana

* Dr Anju Sharma-- Best Inspirational Popular Author Of The Year For Her Best-Selling Book "Brahm Sebrahmnaad

* Ratan Kesh-- Most Iconic Leader In Banking Sector

* Swarna Fertilizer And Chemicals Private Limited-- The Best Micro Fertilizer And Agro Chemicals Manufacturer Company Of The Year

* Morlatis Engineering Construction Pvt. Ltd.-- Most Trusted Construction & Electrical Of The Year

* Rajesh Saini, (Managing Director - Eth Infra)-- Entrepreneur Of The Year In Real Estate

* Dr Partha Sarkar-- Best Piles Doctor In Kolkata

* Dr Alok Prakash-- Global Business Leader Award

* Prem Safety Works-- Market Leader Of Safety Products World Best Importer Of The Year (Delhi)

* Kurapati Neelima-- Most Innovative Women Digital Strategist Of The Year

* Homeo Pack Pvt Ltd-- Most Trusted Manufacturer Of Homeopathy Plastic Cap And Dropper In India

* Dr Tushar Jadhav-- Breast Cancer Surgery And Oncoplasty

* Goel Medicos-- Best Pharmacy In The World

* Dr Nature Wellness Pvt Ltd-- Best Ayurveda & Nutrition Supplements Company Of The Year

* Sharda Hospital-- Best Emerging Hospital In Medical Value Tourism

* Flexi Seating Systems Pvt Ltd-- Most Trusted Furniture Manufacturing Company With Quality Excellence Of The Year

* The Burger Companyfastest Growing Homegrown Burger Brand Of The Year

* Harsh Marwadi-- Best Stock Market Analysit

* Dr Gayatri Narasimhan-- Excellence In Education

* Dr Saurabh Kumar Agarwal-- Excellence In Education

* Raintech Herbals-- India's Most Trusted Herbal Product Brand

* Vaqar Wani-- Best Educational Consultant Of The Year

* Dr Sumit Bansal-- Most Skilled Urologist And Kidney Transplant Surgeon

* Dr Nikita Oza-- Most Emerging Women Healthcare Personality Of The Year

* Puja Talesara Bhandari-- Most Innovative And Trusted Leadership Coach Of The Year

* Ananda Dairy Ltd-- Best Quality Dairy Products

* Ira Steel Corporation-- Promising Startup Of The Year 2022

* Rega Consultancy Services-- Best Rubber & Tyre Project Consultant In Asia

* Aryaman Detective Services & Solutions Pvt Ltd-- Most Trusted Detective Agency In Eastern India

* Dr Akhilesh Jangid-- Best Hair Transplant Surgeon In Delhi Ncr

* Dr Priyanka Sehrawat-- Top Health Influencer In Delhi Ncr

* University Of Engineering & Management (Uem)-- Best University With Quality Education In Jaipur

* Colours Salon & Academy-- J & K No 1 Chain In Salon Colours Salon

* Mahi Innovation Pvt Ltd.-- Best Waterproofing And Building Renovation Service Provider In India

* Charvi Ashiyana Pvt Ltd-- Most Trusted Construction Company In Delhi Ncr

* Heylin Spark - Shubham Sharma (Founder & Ceo)-- Best Creative & Digital Marketing Agency Of The Year

* Adara Aesthetic. A Complete K Beauty Clinic And Academy(Master Bina Markio And Master Kim Dong Gyu)--Best Aesthetic Clinic And Academy In Eastern India

* Dr Dilip Donekar-- The Best Doctor Of Cancer In India

* Vibhor Varshney-- Best Stock Market Trainer

* Srizo-- Best Interior Designing & Execution Company Of Delhi Ncr

* Dr Ganesh Gorthi-- Best Robotic Bariatric & Gastrointestinal Surgeon Of The Year

* Dr C B Singh-- The Best Andrologist And Infertility Clinic In Delhi Ncr

* Dr Neeraj Yadav-- The Best Sexologist And Infertility Clinic In Delhi Ncr

* Dr Manjunath Bale-- Most Emerging Robotic Thoracic Surgeon In Southern India

* Care Oxy-- Most Trusted Home Nursing Care And Attendant Services Provider Company

* Musharraf Ahmed Khan-- Iconic Legend In The Field Of Education

* Sahil Baghla-- Best Cyber Security Consultant Of The Year

* Dr Komal Nebhnani-- Best Child Dentist In Delhi & Ncr

* Flowtork Controls Pvt Ltd-- Best Electrical Equipment Manufacturer Company Of The Year

* Glory Elevators (India) Pvt Ltd-- Customized Manufacturing Of Industrial Elevators & Vrcs For Logistics Sector

* Chandni Kapadia-- Most Inspirational Women Entrepreneur Of The Year

* Dr Ratnadip Bose-- Best Neurosurgeon In Assam

* Spangle Steel Product-- Most Trusted Supply Chain, Logistics & Warehousing Solution Provider In India

* Dr Pavan Kumar-- Best Cardiac Surgeon Of The Year (Western India)

* Vijey Christopher J-- Most Inspirational Leader Of The Year

* Prof Dr Chakradhar Maddela-- Best Neonatologist Consultant In India

Karun Singh (CEO) -Topnotch Foundation & Topgallant Media said that the winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in the Business / Healthcare / Education sector. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector, and that their services and contributions have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.

Topnotch Foundation is a dynamic global media and analytical company providing ratings, research and analysis services. We have been providing state of the art market research, rating and analysis for organizations of all sizes.

We are also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world's largest leading industry. With sustainable competitive advantage arising from our strong brand, unmatched credibility, market leadership across businesses, and large customer base, we deliver analysis, opinions, and solutions that make markets function better.

We are experienced and qualified practitioners of both Market and community research our directors have strong expertise in market research, advertising, Public relations, brand management, retail sales and operations, franchising and event management improvement, encompassing a true passion for business of our clients.

