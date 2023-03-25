Spain has been losing its status as a dominant force in world football with constant poor performance in the main events. Their most recent drab show came in Qatar at the 2022 World Cup and with a new manager in Luis de la Fuente, they will be looking to start afresh. The La Roja hosts Norway in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, which many bill it as Spain’s most challenging test in the group. The squad boasts of some quality players which are technically superior and could take the team back to its glory days. Norway have not made it to any main event in 23 years and they will be eager to break the jinx. Spain will be a formidable test for them but they have the squad to be ready for a fight. Spain versus Norway will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecasted on the Sony Sports network from 1:15 AM IST. Luis De La Fuente Appointed New Head Coach of Spanish National Team After Luis Enrique's Departure.

Rodri, Gavi and Dani Ceballos make up the midfield three for Spain with Alvaro Morata as the lead striker. Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal will get a start as well to be part of a three-man attacking line for the home team. Aymeric Laporte is an important player the backline as he is an excellent reader of the game and can cut out the passes early.

Erling Haaland is a major miss for Norway but Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard is in line for a start. Joshua King is another notable absentee and this means both Alexander Sorloth and Mohamed Elyounoussi will get starts in the attacking third. Mats Daehli will be the playmaker in this team and should occupy various positions at the top of a midfield diamond.

Spain will host Norway in their first match at UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Sunday, March 26. The game will begin at 1:15 am IST at La Rosaleda, Malaga. Lionel Messi Delivers a Heartfelt Message to Argentina Fans After Homecoming Celebration.

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

The broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers are with Sony Sports Network. Hence, SonyLiv will provide the live streaming of the Spain vs Norway match. Spain may take time to get going under a new coach and hence this match is likely to end in a draw.

