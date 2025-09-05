HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: Bajaj Markets has introduced an effortless way to track credit health by enabling free CIBIL score checks anytime and anywhere. The initiative strengthens financial awareness and encourages informed decision-making.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Speaks on Playing for Argentina Football Team in FIFA World Cup 2026, Says 'Logical Thing Is I Won't Make It'.

The platform provides instant access to updated credit scores, eliminating complex procedures or delays. The free CIBIL score check is available online and comes with personalised analysis to help individuals understand credit behaviour. Regular monitoring can improve loan eligibility, enhance access to financial products, and support long-term financial planning.

Not just that, it also enables early identification of discrepancies in credit reports, helping individuals take timely corrective action. It further creates opportunities to negotiate better loan terms, maintain strong financial credibility, and stay prepared for future borrowing needs.

Also Read | Teachers' Day 2025: Subhash Ghai Pays Tribute to 'Constant Friend and Teacher' Osho, Credits Him for Inspiring His Thoughts for Over 4 Decades.

With this step, Bajaj Markets reinforces its commitment to simplifying personal finance and promoting responsible credit usage across India. Along with free CIBIL score checks, Bajaj Markets also offers access to loans, credit cards, insurance, and investment products. These can be explored on the Bajaj Markets website or app.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)