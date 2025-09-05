Mumbai, September 5: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Friday, filmmaker Subhash Ghai remembered his “constant friend and teacher” Osho, crediting him for inspiring his thoughts for over four decades. Subhash took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of the Godman, who was viewed as a controversial new religious movement leader during his life.

He rejected institutional religions,insisting that spiritual experience could not be organized into any one system of religious dogma. Subhash wrote as the caption: “My constant friend n my teacher osho who entertains me everyday since 40 years with all kind of philosophy of life -people n energies n truth behind truth who says.” “‘Listen to me but do not follow me. N just witness yourself.’ Happy teacher day Osho will build India with a new school of thoughts with clarity. I guess today.” Teachers’ Day 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji and More Stars Who Shined as Teachers in Films.

Teachers' Day is a special day for the appreciation of teachers. On August 28, Subhash called himself a “blessed husband” as after marrying his wife Mukta Rehana Ghai, he got a role as an actor, director, producer and educationist. Subhash took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of his wife offering prayers to Lord Ganpati during Ganeshotsav and wrote: “Her name is MUKTA REHANA GHAI - a Maharashtrian girl from Pune whom I met in 1965 at FTII. We married on 24 October 1970 in Mumbai when I got my full fledged film as an actor.

“Then I became film writer in 1973 - then a director in 1975 - then a producer in 24 oct 1978 - then a corporate company MUKTA ARTS LTD in 2001 n then educationist with whistlingwoods Iin 2005 -now a regular film maker n mentor with same passion ONLY BECAUSE OF HER PEACE DIVINE N POSITIVITYn unconditional SUPPORT.” Teachers’ Day 2025: Tanya Maniktala Thanks Mentor Mira Nair for Life-Changing Role in ‘A Suitable Boy’.

He added: “AMAZINGLY she looks after all my religious rituals like Ganesh Chaturthi pooja at whistlingwoods yesterday. She is regular shiv bhakt n still blows shankh for a longer time. Wonderful na… i m a blessed husband… Happy ganesh Chaturthi.” Subhash is considered one of the most prominent Hindi filmmakers of the 1980s and 1990s, and has seen major commercial success.

