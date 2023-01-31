Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider, Transport Corporation of India Ltd, announced its financial results 30th January 2023 for the third quarter ending 31st December 2022.

Standalone

Performance Highlights: Q3 FY2023 vs. Q3 FY2022

- Revenue from operations of Rs. 881 Crores, growth of 16 per cent y-o-y- EBITDA of Rs. 138 Crores compared to Rs. 114 Crores in Q3 FY2022- PAT of Rs. 95 Crores compared to Rs. 78 Crores in Q3 FY2022 and grew by 22.9 per cent

Performance Highlights: 9M FY2023 vs. 9M FY2022

- Revenue from operations of Rs. 2539 Crores, growth of 20.5 per cent y-o-y- EBITDA of Rs. 352 Crores compared to Rs. 300 Crores in 9M FY2022- PAT of Rs. 229 Crores compared to Rs. 194 Crores in 9M FY2022 and grew by 18 per cent

Consolidated

Performance Highlights: 9M FY2023 vs. 9M FY2022

- Revenue from operations of Rs. 2802 Crores, growth of 18.8 per cent y-o-y- EBITDA of Rs. 368 Crores compared to Rs. 320 Crores in 9M FY2022- PAT of Rs. 238 Crores compared to Rs. 206 Crores in 9M FY2022 and grew by 15.4 per cent

Commenting on the results, Mr. Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director, TCI stated, "In Quarter 3 of the financial year, the company has accomplished consistent performance amidst a stable macro environment. All our business segments have delivered satisfactory results in line with expectations.

While we keep a balanced view on the industrywide challenges around inflation and tightening of credit we are confident of achieving our goals to build an integrated multi-modal logistics solutions organization. At TCI, our value system and our people remain at the core our customers' success."

Group TCI, with revenues of over Rs. 5000 Cr is India's leading integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider. TCI group with expertise developed over 6 decades has an extensive network of company-owned offices, 13 mn. Sq. ft. of warehousing space and a strong team of trained employees. With its customer-centric approach, world-class resources, state-of-the-art technology and professional management, the group follows strong corporate governance and is committed to value creation for its stakeholders and social responsibilities. TCI was the first to launch several solutions in the logistics field. Its product offering includes:

TCI Freight: India's leading surface transport entity. This division is fully equipped to provide total transport solutions for cargo of any dimension or product segment. It transports cargo on FTL (Full truck load)/LTL (Less than truck load)/Small packages and consignments/Over Dimensional cargo.

TCI Seaways: TCI Seaways is well equipped with six ships in its fleet and caters to the coastal cargo requirements for transporting containers and bulk cargo. Being the pioneers in multimodal coastal shipping and container cargo movement and transportation services, TCI Seaways connects India with its western, eastern, and southern ports.

TCI Supply Chain Solutions: TCI SCS is a single window enabler of integrated supply chain solutions right from conceptualization and designing the logistics network to actual implementation. The core service offerings are Supply Chain Consultancy, Inbound Logistics, Warehousing/Distribution Centre Management & Outbound Logistics.

TCI Chemical Logistics Solutions: A subdivision of TCI that provides storage of chemicals - liquid, dry and gases in compliant warehouses and movement in ISO tank containers, gas tankers and flexi tanks by Rail, Road and Coastal.

TCI Cold Chain Solutions Ltd.: Integrated cold chain service provider to meet the needs of temperature-controlled warehousing and distribution services. The facility caters to the needs of various industries such as agriculture products, processed foods, life sciences, healthcare, specialty chemicals, among others.

TCI CONCOR Multimodal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.: An end-to-end multimodal logistics solutions provider, it is a joint venture between TCI and Concor. This segment synergises the strengths, infrastructure and capabilities of TCI Group with rail infrastructure of Concor. It establishes a cost-effective integrated rail-road service.

Transystem: Complete logistics solution provider from inbound to outbound logistics. Transystem is a logistics partner for Toyota Kirloskar and other Japanese companies in India. It comprises Completely Built Units (CBUs) and spare parts management, warehousing and distribution.

TCI Express Ltd.: A leading express distribution specialist that offers a single window door-to-door & time definite solution for customers' express requirements. It serves across 40,000 locations in India and 202 countries abroad.

TCI Developers Ltd.: It undertakes the development of large modern Warehouses, Logistics Parks etc.

TCI Foundation: As the group's social arm, TCIF fulfils corporate social responsibility and runs charitable hospitals and schools for the underprivileged in rural areas. It has also collaborated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation & National Aids Control Organization to run programs on AIDS interventions and education among the vulnerable trucking community.

