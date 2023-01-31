Valentine's month is right here, bringing excitement to the hearts of all the lovers out there! While love is certainly in the air, couples are fully excited to welcome the love month with plenty of surprises and gifts for their loved ones. It’s Valentine’s Month! From February 7 to 14, the world will celebrate Valentine's Week, starting with Rose Day on February 7. Each day of Valentine’s Week has a special significance. Valentine’s Week starts with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Kiss Day, and Hug Day — and then finally, the big day — Valentine’s Day! As we gear to celebrate the love week, here’s all you need to know about Rose Day 2023 date, significance, how Rose Day is celebrated and more. Happy Rose Day 2023 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers, Greetings and SMS for the First Day of Valentine’s Week.

Rose Day Significance and Celebrations

Rose Day kickstarts Valentine's Week, and it is a much-awaited day by lovers across the world. On this day, people give roses to the ones they love and express their love and care to their loved ones. If you are shy to express love, a rose can help perfectly convey your love, desires, and emotions. The red rose is the most iconic flower known for its association with love. However, white, pink and yellow roses are also given on this day and all other days of the week to express affection.

Flowers can bring happiness and a smile to anyone's face. Valentine’s Week brings enthusiasm to the hearts of lovers, and couples wait for it throughout the year and start preparing for it many months in advance. So, on this Rose Day 2023, don't forget to make the day special for your partner! Happy Rose Day 2023 to everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2023 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).