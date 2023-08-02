NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 2: Traveling to Moscow will now be easier as tourists from India and 54 other countries can apply for an electronic visa to enter Russia from August 1, 2023. Surpassing the hassles associated with a regular visa, an electronic visa has a number of advantages. It, for one, does not require going to consulates or embassies. A digital photo and a scan of the information page of the passport are the only documents needed to apply for an e-visa.

To get an e-visa it is necessary to fill in an application on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia not later than 4 calendar days before the planned trip. The e-visa furnished is valid for 60 days from the date of issue. It allows tourists to stay on the territory of Russia for 16 days.

“Launch of e-visa will increase tourist flow. To make the stay of guests from India as comfortable as possible, Moscow is actively working on the improvement of infrastructure for international travelers. We also have close cooperation with Indian companies in the field of tourism, which allows us to expand our tourist offer and tailor it to the needs of our guests,” said Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee.

Moscow is spearheading the development of innovative standards in catering to the needs of foreign travelers. Guests arriving in the capital can stay in hotels of various price segments. In addition to savoring traditional Russian cuisine, tourists visiting the city's restaurants can indulge in a diverse culinary experience, with options ranging from authentic Indian delicacies to delectable vegetarian dishes prepared to the highest standards.

Visiting Moscow is becoming more comfortable and faster due to direct air links. Currently, there are more than 10 weekly flights connecting India and Moscow.

