Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 15: Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, today announced the appointment of Hemant Arora as Vice President, Global Ad Sales Business. With this strategic addition to its leadership team, Truecaller aims to further strengthen its position in the ads business and double down on its largest revenue stream, redefining its global ad sales strategy.

With over 25 years of expertise in driving high-growth revenue strategies and managing global operations, Hemant has consistently delivered transformative results for top-tier media and technology companies such as TikTok, Times Network, Dainik Bhaskar Group, NDTV Media and Discovery Networks South Asia. In his previous role at TikTok, Hemant was heading global accounts for Europe, APAC and METAP regions.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Hemant Arora, Vice President, Global Ad Sales Business, Truecaller said, "With a global active user base of over 425 million people, Truecaller is uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology, trust, and communications. I am excited to join the team and look forward to driving impactful growth and deepening our partnerships, globally."

"Hemant's proven track record of building scalable revenue models and his deep understanding of global markets make him the ideal leader to drive Truecaller's ad sales strategy," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Truecaller. "His appointment will further strengthen our vision to revolutionize how brands connect with consumers and unlock the full potential of our platform for advertisers across the globe."

Truecaller continues to evolve as a trusted global communications platform, leveraging its expansive user base of over 425 million active users worldwide. With Hemant's leadership, the company aims to expand its ad sales portfolio, deliver cutting-edge solutions, and deepen its footprint in global markets.

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 425 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 46 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2023 alone. The company is headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in October, 2021.

