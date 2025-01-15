Savannah, January 15: In a shocking incident, two men allegedly disguised as Amazon delivery workers brutally attacked a 66-year-old man in Savannah, Georgia. The victim, George "Dirk" Hardison, opened his door expecting a package but was met with a vicious assault involving a sledgehammer. The attack left him with severe head injuries, requiring 14 staples, and was captured on surveillance video. The suspects fled with USD 80 and a package, sparking an ongoing police investigation.

After hearing Hardison's screams, his neighbors rushed to his aid and found him in a horrific state, drenched in blood with severe head wounds. According to a report by The Mirror, the attack lasted for nearly eight minutes, leaving Hardison desperately pleading for help. His neighbors immediately called emergency services, and he was swiftly transported to the hospital for urgent medical treatment. Doctors applied 14 staples to his head to close the deep wounds caused by the brutal assault. US Shocker: Florida Cop Crashes Patrol Car While Watching Porn on His Phone, Fired From Work After Body Cam Footage Surfaces.

Surveillance footage from the incident captured the attackers, two men dressed in what appeared to be Amazon uniforms, as they barged into Hardison's home. The footage also showed the men fleeing the scene, taking only $80 and a package. Authorities have released descriptions of the suspects, noting that they are two black males in their 20s with medium brown skin tones. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward to help apprehend the perpetrators. US Shocker: 69-Year-Old Man Dies in Brooklyn Fire Caused by Lithium-Ion Battery from E-Scooter, Marking 4th Fatality This Year.

In response to the attack, Amazon issued a statement clarifying that the individuals involved were not affiliated with the company. The online retail giant emphasized that their delivery personnel do not make unscheduled deliveries and do not ask customers to sign for packages unless prearranged. This incident is the latest in a series of crimes involving individuals using fake uniforms to disguise their criminal activities,

