New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/SRV): With brands trying to deliver products faster, integrating drones into their logistics platform is the need of the hour to drive efficiency.

The demand for parcels in the e-commerce and retail sectors, as well as the increasing propensity of consumers for online shopping, are both driving the rapid growth of the worldwide express delivery industry.

The millennial generation, high internet penetration, and rising smartphone penetration rates all point to future growth in the e-commerce industry.

TSAW Drones (TSAW) and CABT Logistics (CABT) are addressing this opportunity by introducing drones in their logistics network with a target to reduce delivery times by up to 50 per cent.

TSAW is a Drone Logistics company working to enable seamless connectivity across India with a multi-modal approach of combining Drones & EVs for on-demand cargo logistics. TSAW is setting up 136 drone hubs across the country, in partnership with CABT Logistics, to enable Instant Delivery to 1378 pin codes across 24 cities in India. Kishan Tiwari, CEO of TSAW Drones, and Shailesh Kumar, Founder, CABT Logistics have collectively shared their vision about the future of global logistics.

Highlighting the new venture, Kishan Tiwari, CEO of TSAW Drones said, "TSAW Drones is enabling express deliveries by introducing a new line of supply using drones leveraging proprietary technology developed at the Research and Innovation Park, IIT Delhi, that cuts down both cost and time, at the same time enabling connectivity to underserved and unserved areas, thereby providing businesses the opportunity to serve newer markets and scale faster. Its primary service sectors are Pharma, FMCG, E-commerce, and Quick Commerce."

Shailesh Kumar, Founder of CABT Logistics said, "With Drone Hubs deployed across the country, CABT can offer quick deliveries, especially in remote regions, where express delivery was not possible. This network of Drones connecting cities and blocks will reinvigorate the logistics ecosystem."

CABT logistics is a technology-driven logistics service provider in India that enables businesses to make their supply chain more efficient through integrated services such as Warehouses, First Mile, Mid Mile & Last Mile delivery services.

