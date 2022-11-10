Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa has managed to rule the first position followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and the recently released Faltu on the second and third position respectively. Checkout the BARC Reports of the week and where do your favourite television shows stand on the TRP charts. BARC Report: Anupamaa Maintains Its Top Spot on the TRP Chart Followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and Others.

Standing on top of the list is Anupamaa on Star Plus with the highest rating of 2.8. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhashu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in the leading roles.

Standing on the second position is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with a rating of 2.7. The Star Plus show features Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt in the leading roles. BARC TRP Ratings of Hindi Serials For This Week 2022: Anupamaa Rules the Top Position; Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie Compete for the Third Slot!

Faltu, has recently released and stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja in titular roles. It has a rating of 2.3.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus which boasts of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant as the prime cast has a TRP of 2.2.

Star Plus show Imlie, which has taken a leap has a TRP of 2.1. The daily soap stars Seerat Kapoor, Karan Vora and Megha Chakraborty.

Yeh Hai Chahatein, which is again a Star Plus product, has a rating of 2.1. The serial has Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi as the faces.

Pandya Store which stars Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Akshay Kharodia has a TRP of 1.8.

Following that is Bhagya Lakshmi which features Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti which has a TRP of 1.8 just as Pandya Store.

Colors show Parineeti which stars Aanchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma stands at 1.8 too.

And Kumkum Bhagya follows the lead at 1.8. The show stars Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul as the primary cast.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2022 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).