New Delhi [India], November 22: After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tightened norms for consumer credit, the DataTech driven dedicated MSME lender UGRO Capital said that with its diversified lender base, strong co- lending partnerships and focus on priority sector led MSME, they do not expect any impact of the increased risk weights of Bank lending to NBFCs either on our growth trajectory or profitability either on immediate basis or in foreseeable future.

The debt equity ratio and the capital adequacy of the Company as on 30th September'2023 was 2.8x, and 24.8% respectively. They have a diversified portfolio managed under the branch led channel for secured and unsecured business, ecosystem channel, partnership and alliances and direct digital channel. The company has given the clarification to the RBI circular through a press release dealing with both the norms:

a) Increase of Risk Weight for Consumer & Personal Loans

UGRO's customer base is registered Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), having Udyam registrations, for both secured and unsecured loans with 100% Priority Sector Lending ("PSL") loan book. Hence, UGRO would not have any additional risk weight on the underlying portfolio and the impact of the increased risk weights mentioned in the above referred circular on capital adequacy ratio, Return on Equity and Return on Asset would be NIL.

b) Increase of Risk Weight on Bank Lending to NBFC

Our borrowing is a mix of borrowing from Banks, Capital Markets, DFIs and other financial institutions. We have some of our bank borrowing towards Priority sector loans as per the RBI definition of onward lending. We don't foresee a significant impact on liquidity because of this circular. As our asset under management qualifies for PSL classification, we do not expect any material impact on the cost of borrowing due to the increase in risk weights for Bank Credit to NBFCs.

UGRO, besides borrowing on its Balance Sheet is also focused on Co Lending with diversified set of Public & Private Sector Banks and approximately 45% of its asset under management are managed under off - balance sheet basis. With its diversified lender base, strong Co Lending partnerships and our focus on priority sector led MSME, we do not expect any impact of the increased risk weights of Bank lending to NBFCs either on our growth trajectory or profitability either on immediate basis or in foreseeable future.

