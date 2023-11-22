In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Akshara confronts the police, urging them to press charges against Yuvraj. To her surprise, Yuvraj appears unfazed, addressing Abhira with an endearing term and questioning the tension. The confrontation escalates, with Yuvraj smirking at Akshara's determination to send him to jail. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 20, 2023 Written Update: Armaan Imagines Ruhi During Diwali Puja, Plans To Propose Her in a Special Way!

After the intense encounter, Abhira suggests to Akshara that they should leave Musoorie and relocate to Delhi, fearing Yuvraj and Jagraj's interference. As they discuss leaving, Abhira mentions a tragic past reminding Neil, Arohi, Abhinav, Abhimanyu, and Abheer, leaving Akshara emotionally shaken. Despite Abhira's insistence on relocating after winning the case, Akshara is determined to stand by Smita, emphasising her pain compared to theirs.

Meanwhile, Armaan engages in a chess game with Rohit and also discusses a legal battle. Armaan wins, earning a bike as his prize. Ruhi prepares for a date with Armaan, and her family supports her decision. However, Swarna worries about Ruhi's choices in the name of love. Abhira initiates an online protest against Yuvraj, attracting media attention. Jagraj calls Sanjay, seeking Armaan as their defence lawyer.

As Armaan awaits Ruhi for their date, he receives a call from Sanjay, urging him to return home immediately due to a family matter. Despite Armaan's attempt to inform Ruhi, his phone dies, leading to a series of unfortunate events, including a broken phone. Armaan reluctantly puts his family's needs first, prioritising the case over personal desires. The episode concludes with Abhira praying for Akshara's safety and Armaan making sacrifices for the sake of his family's reputation.

