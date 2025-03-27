VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: UniHealth Hospitals Limited (NSE - UNIHEALTH): UniHealth - UMC Hospitals Group, a renowned name in global healthcare, with an established presence in Africa and India, announces the launch of its state-of-the-art IVF Laboratory and Fertility Clinic at UMC Victoria Hospital, Uganda. This significant initiative tackles the growing challenge of infertility in the country, where studies indicate that nearly one in five couples face difficulties in conceiving.

Also Read | Anti-CAA Violence Case: Delhi High Court Issues Notice on Sharjeel Imam's Plea Against Framing of Charges in 2019 Anti-CAA Protests.

Equipped with cutting-edge Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), the newly established facility features a Laminar Air Flow lab and an advanced Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Microscope--designed to optimize the IVF process and significantly improve success rates. With this world-class infrastructure, UMC Victoria Hospital sets a new benchmark for reproductive healthcare in Uganda, offering hope to couples seeking fertility solutions.

Pioneering Advanced Fertility Care in Uganda

Also Read | Opposition Flags 'Denial of Speaking Opportunity' to LoP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, 'Politicisation' of Speaker Om Birla's Remarks.

The hospital's dedicated fertility team comprises highly skilled IVF specialists, experienced embryologists, and compassionate IVF nurses, ensuring comprehensive patient support throughout their journey. The clinic offers a wide range of fertility treatments, including IVF, ICSI, and egg and sperm donation, tailored to meet the specific needs of each individual and couple.

With this initiative, UMC Victoria Hospital is driving Uganda's growing "reverse medical tourism" trend. Traditionally, many Ugandan couples had to travel abroad for fertility treatments. With the introduction of advanced ART services locally, patients can now access world-class fertility care within Uganda, eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming overseas travel. This not only enhances accessibility but also strengthens Uganda's position as an emerging hub for specialized reproductive healthcare in the region.

Strengthening Uganda's Healthcare Infrastructure

Beyond transforming fertility care, the new clinic will make a significant contribution to Uganda's healthcare ecosystem. By offering state-of-the-art fertility treatments locally, UMC Victoria Hospital is enhancing accessibility while fostering medical advancements in reproductive healthcare. The hospital is also investing in specialized training programs for healthcare professionals, ensuring the highest level of expertise in fertility treatments. This initiative aligns with UniHealth Hospitals Limited's broader vision of expanding specialized medical services across emerging markets. Through cutting-edge technology and a patient-centric approach, the Group remains committed to redefining healthcare accessibility and quality across Africa.

Dr. Akshay Parmar, Founder & Managing Director of UniHealth Hospitals, emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating, "Expanding access to specialized healthcare has always been at the core of UniHealth's mission. The launch of this fertility clinic marks a significant step forward in addressing the growing need for advanced reproductive care in Uganda. By combining cutting-edge technology with compassionate medical expertise, we aim to empower more individuals and couples to achieve their dream of parenthood without having to seek treatment abroad."

Dr. Anurag Shah, Managing Director overseeing the Group's African operations, highlighted the impact of the IVF Clinic, stating, "Infertility is a deeply personal and emotional journey, and we understand the challenges faced by couples trying to conceive. With nearly one in five couples in Uganda experiencing difficulties, our goal is to bridge this gap by providing world-class fertility treatments locally. This new facility is not just about technology--it's about giving hope, support, and solutions to those who need it the most."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)