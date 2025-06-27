PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Keshav Mishra, a veteran in digital banking and payments, has joined UNLEASH Capital Partners as an advisor. With over two decades of experience across banking, fintech, financial services, and financial inclusion, Mishra brings deep domain expertise and leadership in digital transformation.

He was most recently Chief Digital Officer at Shivalik Small Finance Bank, where he led the bank's digital strategy and forged key partnerships to accelerate innovation. His earlier stints include leadership roles at Open Financial Technologies, RBL Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Mishra also co-founded a fintech venture focused on expanding access to microfinance and digital credit.

An alumnus of NMIMS, he has completed executive education programs at INSEAD and IIM Ahmedabad, with a focus on strategy and leadership in financial services.

Mishra's appointment comes at a time when UNLEASH Capital Partners is deepening its focus on early-stage investments in digital financial infrastructure. Founded by Natsuki Sugai in partnership with Gojo & Company, UNLEASH backs startups developing inclusive financial solutions that move beyond traditional microfinance models.

Focused on India, UNLEASH has established itself as a specialist investor in ventures that aim to broaden access to financial services and foster inclusive economic participation.

Through technology-driven financial products, the firm seeks to support the creation of next-generation infrastructure that expands opportunity in underserved markets across India and other emerging economies.

