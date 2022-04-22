New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/SRV): Unominds, a leading teacher training institute and woman empowerment center, has emerged as a pioneer in evolving the early education foundation in India.

The brand plans to launch three more verticals under Unominds as a part of its expansion plan.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 Pro Likely To Come With Rounded Corners: Report.

The verticals will all be aimed at empowering women and developing children. The existing vertical is focused on training pre-school teachers and trainers in order to improve the pedagogy and regularise the early year foundational education system of India.

Close to 11 crore children in India do not have access to proper education and those that have, do not receive a quality curriculum. A teacher's role is to adequately educate the children and parents; however, there is a huge gap in the teacher training program. Unominds is addressing this fundamental problem.

Also Read | Mumbai: Woman Awarded Life Imprisonment for Killing Premature Baby; Court Says ‘Accused Was in Fit State of Mind’.

Founded in 2021 by CEO Mamta Surendra Prasad Thakur and Managing Director Nikhil Thakur, Unomind's core mission is to empower women and develop children and its vision is to create millions of teachers who can make early year foundation education available to children aged between 2 and 6 years old.

Mamta Surendra Prasad Thakur said, "Education empowers people with the knowledge, skills and values they need to build a better world. It is not possible to take a school to every child but it is possible to make teachers available to everyone who deserves to be educated. Our goal is to make education affordable and accessible."

Currently, Unominds is providing Pre-Primary Teachers' Training Certificate Course, Montessori Teachers' Training Certificate Course, Nursery Teachers' Training Certificate Course, Online TEFL Certificate Course, Early Childhood Care & Education Certificate Course, Education Management Certificate, Phonics Teaching Certificate and Certificate Course in Counselling.

The three other verticals that Unominds plans to launch will be a systematic division of skill development. Each vertical is designed in such a way that the consolidated results are directed at the upliftment of women and children and helping them better navigate and deal with crises.

The brand plans to launch the second vertical in the month of May which will be aimed at the development of existing teachers. Unominds will provide a global exposure to the teachers to communicate the happenings of the world. The approach will also involve webinars, seminars, events, training programs and tourism.

The third vertical of Unominds will provide guidance to women returners. There are several women who take a break from work and find it difficult to start again. Unominds will assist in upskilling them to return to the job markets and get hired into suitable profiles. The fourth vertical will be launched to help women in rural areas to provide help of any kind. Unominds will act as a helpline where women can get in touch to seek support.

The brand plans to launch the four verticals in India and then apply the same in the other countries with the business expansion. While the majority of work is focused in India, Unominds also plans to provide support in Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and Southern countries in Africa.

Unominds is a self-funded holistic solution for women. The brand has also collaborated with a few institutions in Finland and the United Kingdom to develop the pedagogy required to regularise the early education system. Institutes from The United Kingdom are especially helping in generating content. Unominds is also seeking collaboration with leading industries to support the foundation.

To know more visit: https://courses.unominds.com/

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)