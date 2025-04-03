SCS

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 3: Renowned author and researcher Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury is set to launch his latest book on public health in Jaipur. The event will take place at Maheshwari Public School, Sector 4, Jawahar Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

As part of the event, Dr. Chowdhury will also propose recognizing April 5 as "National Enlightenment Day," recalling the collective observance by millions of Indians on April 5, 2020, when people lit candles and flashlights as a symbol of unity.

About the Book

The book presents an extensive compilation of studies and discussions surrounding public health policies. It examines various perspectives on global health strategies and their impact, encouraging readers to explore available scientific literature and form informed opinions.

About the Author

Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury is recognized for his contributions to health and nutrition research. He developed the Mathematical Model of Nutrition and the D.I.P. Diet, which have been the subject of multiple clinical studies in India, Nepal, and Malaysia.

In 2024, he was honored with the Innovation Award (WASME & Ethiopian Embassy) for his work on the GRAD system, a heat-based mechanism for healthcare applications. Dr. Chowdhury is also a Guinness World Record Holder (2008 edition) for his memorization abilities. An engineering graduate with advanced studies in diabetes management, he has authored several books and oversees a network of healthcare initiatives under the Dr. BRC Clinics & Hospitals umbrella. His work extends across India, Vietnam, Nepal, and Malaysia.

