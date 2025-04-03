Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year or Varusha Pirappu, is a significant festival for Tamil-speaking people, especially in Tamil Nadu. This festival marks the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai, and in 2025, Puthandu will be celebrated on Monday, April 14. It’s a time for fresh beginnings, prayers for prosperity, and a celebration of cultural heritage. When Is Mesha Sankranti 2025? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Regional Celebrations, and All You Need To Know About Mesha Sankramana or the Hindu Solar New Year.

Tamil New Year (Puthandu) 2025 Date & Shubh Muhurat

In 2025, Puthandu falls on April 14, coinciding with Mesha Sankranti. The Sankranti moment will occur at 03:30 AM. On this day, the Sun enters Mesha Rashi (Aries), marking the beginning of a new year in Tamil tradition. For auspicious activities like Dan-Punya (charitable giving and good deeds), it’s important to note the exact Sankranti moment, as the period before and after this moment is considered the most favorable for rituals and blessings.

Importance of Puthandu

Puthandu is not just the start of a new year but also seeks blessings for a prosperous year ahead and reflects on personal growth. The day marks the arrival of spring and the beginning of the harvest season in Tamil Nadu. People celebrate it as a time for spiritual renewal and family gatherings. It also signifies a fresh start, where families clean their homes, prepare festive foods, and honour ancestors and gods.

Puthandu Rituals and Celebrations

The Puthandu celebrations are steeped in rich traditions and rituals:

Kanni: People prepare a Kanni (first sight) altar with auspicious items like fruits, flowers, and coins. The first thing a person sees on the morning of Puthandu is considered significant for the rest of the year.

People prepare a Kanni (first sight) altar with auspicious items like fruits, flowers, and coins. The first thing a person sees on the morning of Puthandu is considered significant for the rest of the year. Puthu Vellam: A special sweet dish made with jaggery, coconut, and banana is prepared and served to mark the occasion.

A special sweet dish made with jaggery, coconut, and banana is prepared and served to mark the occasion. Kolu: Many families create a Kolu (a display of dolls) to showcase traditional Tamil culture and deities.

Many families create a Kolu (a display of dolls) to showcase traditional Tamil culture and deities. Temple Visits: Devotees visit temples, offer prayers, and seek blessings for health, wealth, and happiness.

Devotees visit temples, offer prayers, and seek blessings for health, wealth, and happiness. New Clothes: Wearing new clothes is considered auspicious, symbolizing a fresh start for the year ahead.

Puthandu is a joyous celebration of Tamil culture, honouring the passage of time and marking a new chapter in the Tamil calendar. With its blend of rituals, prayers, and family traditions, Puthandu 2025, on April 14, is a day to renew one's spiritual connection, reflect on the past, and step into the future with optimism and gratitude.

