BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Ventive Hospitality Ltd (BSE: 544321, NSE: VENTIVE) announced its consolidated financial results for Q2 FY 2026, ending September 30, 2025.

Also Read | Tim Southee Named New Bowling Coach As KKR's Revamp Continues Ahead of IPL 2026.

In Q2 FY 26, the company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 554 crore1, a growth of 28%2 year on year (yoy). Consolidated EBITDA3 was at Rs 255 crore, a growth of 50% yoy. Consolidated EBITDA margin was at 46%, an expansion of 7 percentage points.

Ventive's hospitality business generated revenue of Rs 369 crore, a growth of 25% yoy. The hospitality business' EBITDA was at Rs 103 crore, up 64% yoy. The hospitality business' EBITDA margin also improved by 7 percentage points yoy driven by strong performance across Maldives and India assets.

Also Read | 'Jailer 2': Meghana Raj's Comeback in Tamil Cinema After Chiranjeevi Sarja Tragedy, Kannada Actress To Star in Rajinikanth's Highly Anticipated Sequel? Here's What We Know.

Q2 Operational Performance

Robust revenue management helped increase the Average Daily Rate (ADR) by 12% yoy in India business. Occupancy across India also improved to 66%, resulting in RevPAR growth of 13% yoy.

Ventive's award-winning restaurants continued to outperform, with strong growth in F&B and banqueting services driving up the consolidated TRevPAR (Total Revenue per available Room), which also includes F&B and other revenues to Rs 19,715, a growth of 15% yoy.

TRevPAR which is the key metric for Maldives performance is up 9% yoy on a like for like basis.

Strategic Milestones

* Hilton Goa Resort - The company forayed into India's fast-growing leisure market by acquiring a 76% stake in 104-key Hilton Goa Resort in Candolim, and a 4-acre land parcel in Batim. The company proposes to add another 60-65 rooms, a spa and new F&B concepts and reposition the property as a premium luxury resort. This will be consolidated from Q3FY26 onwards.

* Soho House India - Ventive Hospitality proposes to acquire a majority stake in Soboho Pvt Ltd, owner of Soho House Juhu (Mumbai), along with exclusive India rights for building Soho Houses in New Delhi and other cities and selling memberships in other Indian cities without Soho Houses. The membership, exclusively for those from the creative community, offers luxury hospitality, F&B and curated experiences.

Ranjit Batra, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our second quarter performance marks four consecutive quarters of strong sustained growth since listing with record EBITDA growth of 50% in this quarter. Our diversified, luxury-focused portfolio, disciplined execution and strategic asset expansion position us well for continued revenue and margin growth in the coming quarters.

We remain committed to our strategic objective of doubling our key count over the next five years, supported by targeted acquisitions and organic expansion. Our latest acquisition of the Hilton Goa Resort and proposed investment in Soho House India further augment our pipeline of 1,582 keys, and underscore our strategy to tap into new, vibrant market segments to power our long- term growth."

1 Includes Rs 47.6 crore of exchange gains from mark to market of dollar-denominated assets. Adjusted for this, revenue growth is 16.6% yoy and EBITDA growth is 22.2% yoy.

2 All subsidiaries were acquired in August 2024. To enable comparisons with prior periods and measure growth, proforma financials have been prepared for FY 2024 and H1 FY 2025 using internal MIS data, including the revenues and costs of these entities, as if those acquisitions were effected on April 1, 2023. Growth percentages are based on these proforma financials.

3 Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release concerning our future prospects are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from market expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events affecting tourism, regulatory environment, our ability to manage growth, competition within the industry, various factors which may affect our profitability, such as, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, reduced demand for office space, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital, cyclicality and operating risks associated with the hospitality sector. VHL may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including our reports to shareholders. These forward-looking statements represent only the Company's current intentions, beliefs or expectations, and any forward- looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)