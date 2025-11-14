Kannada and Malayalam actress Meghana Raj Sarja has been going through a difficult time ever since the sudden passing of her husband, Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, in 2020. The actress is now reportedly set to make her acting comeback with Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar's upcoming sequel Jailer 2. The film marks Meghana’s much-awaited return to Tamil cinema after more than a decade. The news has left fans excited. ‘Jailer 2’: Vidya Balan To Make Tamil Debut in Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar’s Highly Anticipated Action Drama Sequel? Here’s What We Know.

Meghana Raj Already Shooting for ‘Jailer 2’?

Meghana Raj, who was last seen in the Tamil film Nanda Nanditha in 2012, is all set to make a comeback to the industry with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. According to a report in Cinema Express, the actress has already joined the sets of Jailer 2 and has been filming for the past few days. However, details about her character remain under wraps.

Meghana’s involvement in such a high-profile sequel, which also stars many big names from different industries, has generated considerable hype among fans.

Meghana Raj’s Upcoming Projects

MMeghana Raj, who was last seen in the 2023 Kannada film Tatsama Tadhbhava, has several exciting projects lined up. She is part of the Kannada film Amartha and the Malayalam film Ottakkomban. She is also awaiting the release of her film Bhuddhivatha 2, which also stars Upendra. Diwali 2025 Wishes: Rajinikanth Greets Fans on Deepavali Even As ‘Jailer 2’ Team Releases BTS Video! (Watch).

About ‘Jailer 2’

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 picks up the story from where the first part left off. The action comedy brings back familiar faces like Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa. It was earlier confirmed that Shiva Rajkumar, who made a special appearance in the first part, will be returning for the sequel. If reports are to be believed, stars like Mithun Chakraborty, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan and Santhanam will also be a part of Jailer 2.

