New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Union Cabinet approved the Vibrant Villages Programme -II, furthering its commitment to the vision of safe, secure, and vibrant land borders.

The programme would help in the comprehensive development of the villages located in the blocks abutting international land borders (ILBs), other than the northern border already covered under VVP-I.

With a total outlay of Rs 6,839 crore, the programme shall be implemented in select strategic villages in the States/UTs of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, J&K (UT), Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal till the 2028-29.

The objective of the programme is to create better living conditions and adequate livelihood opportunities to ensure prosperous and safe borders, control trans-border crime and assimilate the border population with the nation and inculcate them 'as eyes and ears of the border guarding forces', crucial for internal security.

The programme shall provide funds for infrastructure development within the village or a cluster of villages, value chain development (through cooperatives, SHGs, etc), border specific outreach activity, education infrastructure like SMART classes, development of tourism circuits and works/projects to create diverse & sustainable livelihood opportunities in the border areas.

The interventions would be border-specific, state and village specific, based on Village Action Plans prepared in a collaborative approach.

The programme emphasizes enhancing vibrancy in these villages by organizing activities including fairs & festivals, awareness camps, celebration of National days, regular visits by Ministers, senior Government officers from Central and State/UT Government & night stays in such villages. This would boost the tourism potential and promote the local culture and heritage of these villages.

Technology would be leveraged and information databases like PM Gati Shakti shall be used for effective implementation of the project. (ANI)

