Mumbai, April 4: The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is well underway, and the race to the Orange Cap has started to take shape. The battle for the top is defined by fine margins, with Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran leading the race with a slender lead. Gujarat Titans duo Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler are hot on his heels, turning the race into a competitive affair. As IPL continues to take twists and turns, here is a look at the leading run-scorers in the IPL 2025. IPL 2025: From Virat Kohli to KL Rahul, A Look at Players With Most Centuries in Indian Premier League History.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran (Photo credit: Instagram @nicholaspooran)

The explosive Lucknow Super Giants batter Pooran is at the summit of Orange Cap with 189 runs from three matches at an average of 63.00 while striking handsomely at 219.76.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan (Photo Credits: @JioCinema)

Sudharsan, the Gujarat Titans opener, has been enjoying his purple patch and scoring plenty of runs with the bat. In three matches, he has 186 runs to his name, four shy of toppling Pooran from the top.

Jos Buttler (GT)

Jos Buttler (Photo: X/@IPL)

Sudharsan's compatriot, Jos Buttler, has found his lost form and has been pivotal to the success the Gujarat Titans have enjoyed so far. He is the third-highest run-getter in the ongoing edition, with 166 runs in three matches at an average of 83.00.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer (Photo Credit: X/@IPL)

The Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has continued his hot run that dates back to last year's domestic season. In two matches, he has 149 runs to his name and he is yet to be dismissed in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league. Top Five Bowlers To Take 150 Wickets Fastest in Indian Premier League, From Jasprit Bumrah to Rashid Khan; Check Full List.

Travis Head (SRH)

Travis Head. (Photo credits: X/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's belligerent opener, Travis Head, is in the fifth spot with 140 runs in four matches, averaging 35.00. His recent drop in the list comes in the aftermath of his dry outing against Kolkata Knight Riders.