Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI/PNN): Students of the online coaching platform Vidyakul have come out with shining colours in the results of the intermediate and high school examination result 2023 announced by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board on Tuesday.

31 Vidyakul students have found a place in the top 10 in the board exams. Moreover, 52 students have emerged as district toppers, reflecting the high quality of teaching imparted by Vidyakul. As many as 6,523 students of Vidyakul have been ranked among the toppers in 75 districts.

Also Read | Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Madrid Open 2023 Due to Hand Injury.

In the intermediate examination, Mahoba's Shubh Chapra secured the first position in the state by securing 489 marks (97.80 per cent); Saurabh Gangwar stood second in the state by scoring 486 marks (97.20 per cent), and Priyanshu Upadhyay and Khushi of Fatehpur secured the third position in the state by scoring 485 marks (97 per cent).

The stunning performance has once again made Vidyakul the education platform accounting for the highest number of toppers in intermediate and high school examinations in Uttar Pradesh. More than 36,700 students received online education with the help of the Vidyakul application. Of these, 31 students topped at the state level, 52 students were among the district toppers, and 588 students were the school toppers.

Also Read | MG Comet EV Launched in India; Find Prices and Specs of This Cheapest EV in the Country.

This year, more than 1,82,000 students received free education using the Vidyakul application. Among students studying at the institute, those in the science and arts streams dominated the results, with more than 64 per cent of them girls. Vidyakul will soon announce the programme to felicitate the examination toppers at the board and district levels.

The online classes on Jay Mahadev Vidyakul's YouTube channel had more than 2.40 crore views making it Uttar Pradesh's first and most trusted channel on the video hosting platform. More than 5 lakh students have joined the channel and receive education daily. The popularity of the channel also suggests the faith students have in Vidyakul's UP chief Mukesh Sir and his teaching methods.

The Vidyakul management extended sincere congratulations and wishes to the students for their excellent performance in the examinations. Vidyakul CEO Tarun Saini and Mukesh Sir also congratulated the institute's teachers for the outstanding results.

https://youtu.be/5M7wzY3kZjA

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)