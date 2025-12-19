VMPL

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19: In a significant step toward inclusive and value-driven education, the Shiksha Sewa Mission under the guidance of Sakshi Shree - Science Divine Movement launched VidyaLabs, an AI-powered education platform aimed at making quality, personalized learning accessible to underprivileged children across communities. This initiative marks a meaningful convergence of technology, education, and social impact.

VidyaLabs, founded by Ashutosh Upadhyay & Palack Jain built by Cognio Labs, offers personalized AI tutoring that adapts to a child's learning level and explains concepts in their regional language. As part of its social commitment, the platform is being provided free of cost to NGOs, government schools, and School. VidyaLabs is already live in several private schools across the Middle East.

Ashutosh Upadhyay, Founder of VidyaLabs, said: "Our vision is simple yet profound: to ensure every child--irrespective of background or language--has access to meaningful, personalized education. The Shiksha Sewa Mission gives this vision its true direction and purpose. Palack and I are deeply grateful to Sakshi Shree and the Science Divine team for providing us the platform to launch and bring this noble cause to life."

During the event, Sakshi Shree founder Science Divine congratulated the VidyaLabs team and encouraged collective participation in the Har Ghar Shiksha, Har Ghar Dhyan movement--focusing on educating children from jhuggi-jhopadi communities through learning, skill development, and meditation.

Sakshi Shree founder of Science Divine foundation said: "I congratulate VidyaLabs for their commitment to creating meaningful change. Har Ghar Shiksha, Har Ghar Dhyan represents a new way of thinking about education--where knowledge, skills, and inner awareness grow together. By reaching children from jhuggi-jhopadi communities and introducing meditation through the Teach and Learn initiative, we are empowering them to discover their inner strength. The three Mahasutras of meditation are tools to help them grow into conscious, confident individuals."

The initiative was further supported by a Free Health Check-Up Camp organized by JIVA Ayurveda in collaboration with Siddhadatri Charitable Trust, reinforcing the mission's holistic approach to education, health, and consciousness.

VidyaLabs is an AI-powered education platform designed to give every child access to a personalized tutor. It helps underprivileged students learn better by explaining concepts based on their level, in their own regional language. As part of its mission, VidyaLabs is being offered free of cost to NGOs, government schools, and anganwadis to support inclusive education at scale. This very platform is currently live in multiple private schools in the middle east.

About Science Divine

Science Divine is a spiritual and transformative movement guided by Sakshi Shree. It blends ancient wisdom with practical modern living to help individuals achieve self-realization, inner peace, and holistic development. Its core philosophy revolves around awakening the inner self through knowledge (Gyan), meditation (Dhyan), and selfless service (Seva). https://sciencedivine.org/

