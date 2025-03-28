PRNewswire

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 28: Vinsmera Group, promoted by Kambrath brothers - Dinesh Kambrath, Anil Kambrath, Manoj Kambrath, and Krishnan Kambrath - will invest Rs 2,000 crore spread over two years to set up gold retail jewellery chain in India. The Group will invest Rs2000 crore to establish 20 jewellery showrooms and production units across India and the Gulf region over the next two years. The first phase of the expansion includes exclusive showrooms in Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, and Bengaluru, along with a state-of-the-art production facility in Kannur. In the Gulf, the company will open outlets and manufacturing units in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah. Leading Malayalam actor Mohanlal will be the brand ambassador for Vinsmera.

"Reimagining jewellery retail with a focus on craftsmanship, sustainability, and job creation is our priority. Vinsmera is not just a brand; it is a promise of quality and innovation," said Dinesh Kambrath, Co-Founder of Vinsmera Group.

This large-scale initiative is expected to generate approximately 2,500 job opportunities, with a strong emphasis on women's participation across jewellery manufacturing value chain. The Vinsmera Group already employs over 1,000 individuals, with women making up for a substantial part of the workforce.

The first Vinsmera retail store in Kerala will go on stream in Kozhikode by April end, featuring a 10,000-square-foot showroom. It will be followed by opening of a new showroom on MG Road in Kochi.

A hallmark of Vinsmera's operations is its commitment to environment sustainability. Its 50,000-square-foot manufacturing units in Sharjah and Kannur strictly adhere to green best practices such as hydrogen fuel usage, thus earning the company global recognition for its eco-friendly approach.

The group with over three decades of experience in the sector, designs and exports jewellery for leading brands across India, the Gulf, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The Group's wholesale units are located in Dubai, Kannur, and Thrissur.

