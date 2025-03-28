Tamil actress Shruthi Narayanan has been grabbing headlines after her alleged private video was leaked online. For the unversed, the 14-minute clip featuring the actress, which is said to be from a private audition, is being widely circulated across social media platforms. However, the authenticity of the video has not been verified. #ShruthiNarayananLeaked trended on Twitter/X, generating over 2,40,000 mentions. The actress had previously made her Instagram account private, limiting access to her content. Now, she has made it public and responded to the controversy. Real or Deepfake? Shruthi Narayanan’s Casting Couch Video Surfaces Online; Know About the Tamil Actress (Watch).

Shruthi Narayanan on Alleged Private Video Leak

The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a video about deepfake technology and cloning. The video suggested that her alleged video leak was fake and AI-generated. In the clip, a content creator explained how AI can create realistic clones. She reshared the video without adding a caption. On Friday (March 28), the actress addressed the video leak incident for the first time through a statement. Denying the authenticity of the video, the actress shared the impact the whole matter has had on her and her family and requested fans not to engage in spreading such things.

Shruthi Narayanan Shares Video AI and Cloning Amid Alleged Private Video Leak

She wrote, "For you guys, spreading all these content on me is just a joke and fu content. But for me and my close ones, this is a very hard situation. Especially for me, it is a very difficult time and situation to handle. I am also a girl and I too have feeling and even my close ones have feelings and you guys make it worse and worse." She ended by urging people not to believe or share everything they see online, reminding them that she is someone’s daughter, mother, sister, or even girlfriend. Vidya Balan Latest Victim of Deepfake Menace: The ‘Kahaani’ Actress Alerts Fans Against Misuse of AI, Urges Caution Against Misleading Content After Her Fake Video Goes Viral.

Shruthi Narayanan Breaks Silence on Private Video Leak

Shruthi Narayanan's IG Story (Photo Credit: @iamshruthinarayanan/ Instagram)

This is not the first time an explicit AI-generated video of a celebrity has gone viral. Popular actresses like Rashmika Mandanna and Radhika Apte have also faced similar situations in the past.

