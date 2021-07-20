Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Vision Mechatronics, a leading name in the Energy Storage Industry, has offered a ZeroBlackout Solution to Brahmakumaris at Om Shanti Retreat Centre.

The Retreat Centre has opted for a Solar-based unique combination of MW scale Hybrid Battery storage system, i.e., Lithium-Lead hybrid which has utilized the existing old batteries with the fresh new Lithium Batteries to have a long duration backup to ensure that there is a smooth power transition when the grid fails.

Adding further, Dr Rashi Gupta, Managing Director, Vision Mechatronics who is fondly known as 'Batterywali of India', said, " All our work and products are developed & manufactured in India. Using a hybrid battery energy storage system has ensured that there is maximum utilization of existing resources at the time of addition of new ones to achieve a cost of energy at Grid Parity.

Opting for hybrid energy storage model can help commercial entities reduce their initial capex investment by 35 to 40% for a long duration energy storage project. With the recent launch of ACC battery scheme, India offers a great opportunity for energy storage and e-mobility market and this is our contribution in making India truly Aatmanirbhar."

Often weaker grid in remote areas cannot handle the loads connected to them and gets overloaded. Integrating solar with energy storage, a microgrid is formed which supports the conventional grid and can supply load even in absence of the grid.

Lithium-based energy storage is usually commercially viable only upto 4 hours, so it was important to have a commercially viable solution for 8 to 18 hours and itcould be achieved by Hybrid Energy Storage which is a combination of 'World's Smartest Lithium Batteries' together with tubular gel batteries (lead acid variant).

This microgrid effectively performs the functions of Backup, Frequency Regulation, Grid Feed, Voltage Regulation, Black Start, Smooth Power Transition, Diesel Replacement. The system also has preventive and predictive monitoring to detect faults in advance to ensure smooth and reliable functioning.

Thus, this power generated from the Sun through solar panels then stored in the batteries can be used for any purpose like running the heavy-duty studios, electric irons, induction cooktops, computers, washing machines, community kitchen appliances, baking ovens, air-conditioners, submersible water pumps, etc. and of course the lights and fans. It is clean and green energy to the campus.

The Director of the Om Shanti Retreat Centre, Sister BK Asha, said, "This unique project will add a lot of value to the campus and enable us to offer wide and uninterrupted services to the society. Just as Supreme Soul is the Sun of Knowledge and offers unlimited knowledge, purity, peace and happiness to all His children, similarly Sun is also the source of unlimited light and energy for mankind and this planet. It is always beneficial to revert back to the original source for receiving energy, whether it is spiritual energy or solar energy. Thus, this project has enlightened new hopes in all of us that we can live peacefully and in harmony with nature in a sustainable way."

India's first Mega Watt Scale Hybrid Energy Storage Project in Haryana was unveiled by BK Brother CA Brij Mohan, Addl Secretary General in the presence of senior Rajyogis BK Sister Asha - Director- ORC, BK Sister Shukla - Director ORC, BK Sister Pushpa - Director Brahma Kumaris Pandav Bhavan Delhi, BK Sister Neelu, BK Brother Banarsi - Brahma Kumaris Mount Abu, BK Sister Geeta - Director ORC, BK Sister Chakradhari - Director Brahma Kumaris Russia , Mr. K.S.Popli- Consultant to International Solar Alliance, Dr.Rashi Gupta-Managing Director, Vision Mechatronics Pvt Ltd, BK Brother T K Singh- Director, Electromech Controls (EMC)

Tobias Winter - Director at Indo-German Energy Forum SO - Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, Mr. Subhramanium Pulipaka- CEO NSEFI, Reji Pillai - President - India Smart Grid Forum also visited the site.

