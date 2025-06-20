VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20: Walnut Publication is excited to announce that Lt. Col. Vineet Kumar's acclaimed travel memoir, Mayan Routes Indian Roots, has crossed the 300-copy mark in online sales. This achievement is a proud moment for the author and for us as a publishing house that celebrates unique, culturally rich stories.

The book was officially launched on June 11, 2025, at a memorable event held in New Delhi. The occasion was graced by H.E. Omar Castaneda Solares, Ambassador of Guatemala to India, and H.E. Guillermo Rubio Funes, Ambassador of El Salvador to India, alongside the author's friends, family, and literary well-wishers. The launch also coincided with Lt. Col. Kumar's completion of 20 years of service in the Indian Army--adding a personal layer of significance to the day.

A Journey That Resonates

Mayan Routes Indian Roots offers a deeply insightful account of the author's travels across Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. Drawing from his background in diplomacy and geopolitics, Lt. Col. Kumar connects the dots between ancient Mayan civilization and Indian history, blending personal stories with cultural and philosophical reflections.

Publishing With Purpose

At Walnut Publication, we believe that books like this deserve a global audience. The strong response to Mayan Routes Indian Roots reaffirms our commitment to publishing voices that bridge cultures. In the past year, we've strengthened this commitment through:

* Launching audiobook conversions for select titles

* Building literary collaborations with global partners

A Note from the Publisher

"This is more than a sales number--it's a sign that stories which explore deeper human connections are being valued," said Ms. Shree, Publishing Director at Walnut Publication. "Lt. Col. Kumar's book brings a rare voice and vision to the travel genre, and we're proud to stand behind it."

Now Available

Mayan Routes Indian Roots is available in paperback and eBook formats via all major online retailers. To discover more inspiring reads, visit www.walnutpublication.com

